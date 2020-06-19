Appliqué is a terrific technique for adding shapes, patterns, and textural elements to a quilt. But why is this timeless art of applying one piece of fabric to another such a favorite among quilters? Because it’s all about playing with fabric!

If you’re ready to play, check out the inspiring designs in our Best of Appliqué Quilts Lookbook.

It’s packed with patterns full of flowers, circles, and a whole slew of fancy shapes! Plus, we’ve included a nice variety of projects–from table runners to bed quilts—in both traditional and modern looks.

Holiday celebrations are always better with quilts. But is it ever too late to start an appliqué quilt for the holidays? We don’t think so!

Wouldn’t your Christmas table be dazzling with Marcia Harmening’s Poinsettia Pizzazz table runner and placemats?

There’s no better way than appliqué for adding some interesting textures and dimension to your quilts. And you’ll find several designs perfect for using up those little bits and pieces from your scrap stash.

Nancy Mahoney’s appliquéd yo-yo’s are a delightful addition to her Cherry Surprise quilt.

Maybe you’re new to this technique or are looking for a quick gift. One of our smaller appliqué quilts would be ideal for you!

Create a petite, whimsical quilt, like Happy Camper.

Whether you prefer simple fusible designs you can whip up on your sewing machine, or intricate hand-stitched heirlooms, there’s a project just for you. Now…isn’t it time for some quilty recreation?

Happy Quilting!

Eileen

Pin 9 Share 23 Shares