When tragedy strikes, quilters often reach out to help. Whether we donate our quilts or raise money from selling them, these small acts of kindness often have a big impact. And knowing that the charity quilts will provide warmth and comfort in times of need can boost our own happiness and create a sense of purpose.

Each of the 24 quick and easy quilts in this Best of Charity Quilts Lookbook can be assembled in a snap. Plus, many can be made from scraps, pre-cuts, or fun novelty prints. From whimsical quilts for kids to snuggly throws for adults, you’ll love assembling these designs.

We encourage quilters to reach out to organizations and communities in need—because we believe sharing a warm quilty hug with someone would feel pretty good right about now.

Come Aboard! This is a pattern that I designed and was originally published by Quiltmaker in support of Project Linus, an organization that provides hand-made blankets for seriously ill or traumatized children. It’s super quick with easy piecing and sure to delight any little one. You can find additional free Project Linus patterns here.

Come Aboard by Denise Starck.



This quick and easy quilt designed by Carolyn Beam is a snap to make using one fabric for the background and binding, and charm squares for all that glorious color. If you don’t have charm squares handy, you can easily make it with scraps from your stash.

Charmed I’m Sure by Carolyn Beam.

One of my favorite designers, Nancy Mahoney, always has the most wonderful designs and this one is no exception. Simple units make this a fast-to-sew project.

Modern Album Star by Nancy Mahoney.

Happy quilting,

Denise