Articles, Holiday Quilt Patterns, Lookbooks

Best of Christmas Quilts Lookbook

By: Denise Starck, Posted on
28
Jul

The holiday season will be here before you know it! But is it ever too early to begin Christmas quilt projects? We don’t think so!

If you’re ready to get started on a few quilty designs for holiday gifts and home décor, check out our 26 favorites in this Best of Christmas Quilts Lookbook.

We’ve included a variety of fun projects to give you a head start on your holiday list–from Christmas stockings and tree skirts to quilts to snuggle under on a cold winter’s night. You’ll find projects for techniques like paper foundation piecing, appliqué, embroidery…and so much more!

Holiday celebrations are always better with quilts. Dress up your holiday table with this topper by Jen Shaffer called Christmas Magic.

Christmas quilts
Set a pretty place with Christmas Magic by Jen Shaffer

After all your holiday shopping is completed wouldn’t it be nice to cozy up by the fireplace in this forest- inspired throw quilt made with pretty plaids?

Christmas quilts
String the Lights by Connie Kauffman.

Large blocks and quick piecing techniques for the 9-patch units in the blocks make this small throw or wall quilt (49″ X 49″) a quick finish.

Christmas quilts
Make Bow Tie Wreath in traditional Christmas colors as Abigail Dolinger did or change it up with more modern colors.

Whether you want to make a gift for someone special or just for yourself, you’ll find just the right Christmas Quilt project to inspire you!

Happy Holidays!

Denise

Quick View

Modern

String the Lights Quilt Pattern

$6.99
Quick View

New Patterns

Christmas Magic Quilt Pattern Download

$6.99
Quick View

Digital Products

Bow Tie Wreath Quilt Pattern Download

$5.99
Share92
Pin
Tweet
Share
92 Shares

Related posts:

  1. Design Wall: Halloween Quilts Already?
  2. Quick Mother’s Day Gifts
  3. Festive Fabric for Christmas Quilts: Greetings of Piece and Appliqué Wishes
  4. Irish Quilt Pattern Inspiration
92 Shares
Share92
Pin
Tweet
Share