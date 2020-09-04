Articles, Lookbooks, Trending

Best of Fall and Halloween Quilts Lookbook

By: Denise Starck, Posted on
04
Sep

What are the best things about autumn? How about cooler weather, the rich colors of falling leaves, Halloween, hot toddies, and…quilting!

Just look at all the projects we’ve packed into this Best of Fall and Halloween Quilts lookbook! Whether you need a cozy quilt to snuggle under on a chilly autumn evening or spooky designs to jazz up your Halloween celebrations, we’ve got you covered.

Jen Daly’s Halloween table runner is no trick and all treat! Traditional blocks come together to make a frightfully delightful entertaining centerpiece that everyone will die for.

Hocus Pocus table runner by Jen Daly

Get ready for a cozy fall with this scrap friendly pumpkin quilt from Bonnie Hunter. String piecing on foundations make these whimsical pumpkins a cinch.

Punkin’ Patch by Bonnie Hunter

If you want to add seasonal décor without spending much time, try your hand at wool appliqué. This table topper is a quick project.

Falling Leaves by Christine Baker

Happy quilting,
Denise

Quick View

Digital Products

Punkin’ Patch Quilt Pattern Download

$5.99
Quick View

Fall Décor

Hocus Pocus Table Runner Pattern Download

$6.99
Quick View

Digital Products

Falling Leaves Quilt Pattern Download

$6.95
