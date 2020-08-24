Best of Modern Quilts Lookbook

Modern quilts are everywhere these days. But what makes them so appealing?

Is it because they are functional, experimental, and rely less on rules and order? Could it be the boldly colored solids and prints? Are we drawn to the minimalist, asymmetrical, and improvisational designs, or the unusual arrangements of blocks and settings? Or are we attracted to all that negative space that’s just begging for some fun geometric quilting?

If you said “yes” to any of the above, then you’ll want to check out this collection of our favorite modern quilts. Each of these stunning quilts–from table runners to bed-size–packs a graphic punch.

So, what’s not to love?

As a designer and a quilter, modern quilts appeal to my own personal aesthetic. There’s never enough time to make ALL. OF. THE. QUILTS., however, these are a few in this look book that I’m adding to my to-do list!

I love the subtle argyle design I see in Interstices XVII by Scott Murkin. The straight line quilting in this one really emphasizes the modern appearance.

Solid fabrics shine in Interstices XVII by Scott Murkin.

My table top could certainly use a color splash and I think this table runner and placemat set would do the trick. This project is quick to piece and the curved piecing is definitely achievable.

Make a Splash by Sarah Nunes.

The assymetrical composition of Kacia Hosmer’s Five Smalls creates a lot of visual interest in this wall quilt. I can’t wait to make this one; maybe with bright green triangles!

This quilt could also be interesting with a different fabric color for each ring. Who doesn’t love a rainbow?!

I better get started!

Happy quilting,

Denise