Searching for a tried-and-true quilt pattern but don’t have the time to weed through a large magazine stash? Look no further! We’ve gathered 24 of our readers’ favorites in this Best of Our Top Quilts lookbook!

You’ll find a wide range of timeless designs—from projects you can whip up in a weekend for a quick gift or charity quilt to dazzling designs that are sure to be treasured heirlooms.

Gather your collection of red, white, and blue fabrics for a patriotic quilt…or two! Bust through your stash to make a colorful, scrappy quilt. Get started on a fun quilt to celebrate a holiday, season, or new baby.

Whether you’re looking for a quilt pattern with a fresh, modern look or something a little more traditional, we’ve got you covered!

Libby’s Log Cabin is a classic Fons & Porter Love of Quilting pattern that is a perennial favorite. This quilt is a great stashbuster.

Libby’s Log Cabin by Marianne Fons.

Baby quilts are always at the top of the list. Simple pinwheels and fun machine appliqué come together to make this sweet baby quilt by Meags & Me.

Twitter by Meags & Me.

Inspired by the various hues that diamonds display, this quilt will be a precious gem for your home!

Diamonds on Display by Heather Black.

I hope you find some new favorites to inspire you!

Happy quilting,

Denise