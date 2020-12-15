Searching for a tried-and-true quilt pattern but don’t have the time to weed through a large magazine stash? Look no further! We’ve gathered 24 of our readers’ favorites in this Best of Our Top Quilts lookbook!
You’ll find a wide range of timeless designs—from projects you can whip up in a weekend for a quick gift or charity quilt to dazzling designs that are sure to be treasured heirlooms.
Gather your collection of red, white, and blue fabrics for a patriotic quilt…or two! Bust through your stash to make a colorful, scrappy quilt. Get started on a fun quilt to celebrate a holiday, season, or new baby.
Whether you’re looking for a quilt pattern with a fresh, modern look or something a little more traditional, we’ve got you covered!
Libby’s Log Cabin is a classic Fons & Porter Love of Quilting pattern that is a perennial favorite. This quilt is a great stashbuster.
Baby quilts are always at the top of the list. Simple pinwheels and fun machine appliqué come together to make this sweet baby quilt by Meags & Me.
Inspired by the various hues that diamonds display, this quilt will be a precious gem for your home!
I hope you find some new favorites to inspire you!
Happy quilting,
Denise
Gifts for Her
Baby Quilts
Contemporary