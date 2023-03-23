There’s a reason there are so many scrap quilt blogs out there — scrap quilts are hugely popular with quilters. I don’t have to remind you that quilting is not cheap! Fabric, thread, tools, machines, rulers, templates, etc., etc.— it all costs (lots) of money and we want to make that money stretch as far as it will go. And that’s where knowing what to make with fabric scraps comes in handy!

Scraps allow us to squeeze every drop out of our investments, and scrap quilt patterns offer additional benefits, like the freedom to flex our quilt design muscles and to make beautiful one-of-a-kind quilts; like snowflakes, no two scrap quilts are alike. There’s so much to love! So, to offer you the best in scrap quilting, we’ve compiled some of our favorite content about ideas for using up your fabric scraps. From articles to patterns and video tutorials, we’ve got top-notch instructions, ideas, and tips, perfect for digging into your stash!

Scrappy Beginnings

I’ve always found that, while I work on a quilt, knowing that I’m helping to keep a piece of quilting history alive makes my project even more meaningful. I would have guessed that scrap quilting has been around for hundreds of years and I would have been wrong; scrap quilting was ushered into quilting history during the Great Depression. More about the type of quilts made and fabrics used in these quilts in Scrap Quilts: A Mini History Lesson.

And, if you feel like your stash of fabric scraps isn’t yet complete (I feel this way even though my stash is taking over my basement), here are 4 Ways To Increase Your Stash Of Fabric Scraps and 11 Tips To Increase Your Scrap Quilt Efficiency! These are just a few ideas from these scrap quilt blogs aimed at improving your scrappy lifestyle:

✓ Resale shops and garage sales often have inexpensive clothing that you can cut up and add to your stash. Look for lightly worn woven cotton fabrics that you like. ✓ The selvages that you remove from your fabrics can double for twill tape to stabilize inside seams of knit garments. ✓ Use scraps from projects to make 6″ blocks that you can join into a pillow to fill with potpourri, lavender, or cinnamon sticks for quick sachets. They make great gifts or gift enclosures. ✓ Joining the border units and adding an inner border. ✓ Quilt finishing and quilter showcase.

Scrap Quilt Prep

It can be daunting to start a stash-busting project when you’re faced with, what might be, mounds of fabric consisting of different colors, textures, sizes, and prints. It might be enough to make you scrap the project altogether (see what I did there?). Don’t let this happen to you! You have resources waiting for you with everything you need to know like Selecting Fabric For Scrap Quilts and Choosing Fabrics For Scrap Quilt Patterns — there’s so much available on this hot topic, we have two blogs dedicated to the subject.

If you feel like there’s room for even more support, we’ve called in the big guns: Kath Wright and Bonnie Hunter. These two women are experts in all things scrappy—their names are synonymous with the craft—and we rely on them when we need help with anything related to scrap quilt patterns.

Kath Wright recently wrote Scrap Quilt Strategies: An Eye For Design, detailing her process and offering tips and Bonnie Hunter agreed to host an online course teaching us how to make her stunning quilt, Wanderlust. Bonnie Hunter’s Wanderlust Quilt Workshop is still available to anyone interested in making their own version of her stunning creation. You’ll definitely want to get a closer look at the quilt—it’s stunning.

Scrappy Patterns & Issues We Love

Scrap Lattice

Inspired by the hashtags #sewmystash, #scrapquilt and #usewhatyouhave, Heather Kojan started sewing on January first and documented her work using the hashtag #januaryproject. She was prepared to begin a new project for the New Year, but her scraps took the lead and Scrap Lattice was the result.

Piccadilly Circus

Throw the rules out the window when piecing this beautiful throw quilt. It really speaks for itself, doesn’t it?

The center section and star points of each block in Piccadilly Circus are foundation pieced using scraps of brightly colored fabrics. It is the perfect stash buster—what a showstopper!

Flow Play

Fowl Play designer Diane Harris notes that “scrap quilts are an opportunity to use fabrics you might consider unattractive. If the value (lightness or darkness) is correct, they’ll blend right in. If a fabric is splotchy or too dark, try turning it over and using the reverse side.

Flow Play makes use of many ‘uglies,’ as well as the reverse side of numerous prints.” What an indispensable tip!

More Quilts to Help You Use Up Your Fabric Scraps

If the quilts above haven’t sparked your interest, we have more for your consideration. Here are some scrappy quilt patterns we can’t get enough of:

Small Scrappy Projects for Gift Giving

If you’re on the hunt for quick projects to make and give, here are some speedy scrappy projects that fit the bill, we’ve got a few that are sure to tickle your fancy!

Create a Forest of Scrappy Trees

First up are these festive Fabric Forest Topiaries by Cynthia Ann Dubbers are quick, easy, and make fun decorative pieces for your home or great gifts. Everyone can make these — they’re adorable and the pattern is FREE! Since these are scraptastic, make them yours by personalizing them to suit your home décor.

My First Quilt with Sara Gallegos

Sara Gallegos hosts a free quilting video series called My First Quilt. Even if you’ve been quilting for a while, there are plenty of projects that she walks us through that are tons of fun to make.

These quilt block pincushions are incredibly cute and they are small enough to create blocks from your scraps. It’s a stellar way to quickly use up some of your stash and have a finished project that anyone can be proud of.

Use Fabric Scraps to Make Your Own Buttons

Fabric buttons are easy to make, they use up scraps, and they can add a unique touch to a sweater, jacket, or bag. Check out our 4-part tutorial on making your own fabric-covered buttons.

It’s a super simple project and the results are oh-sew cute!

Cute Storage Containers? Yes Please!

Here’s a fun and easy project that will not only help you use up large fabric scraps, but will serve as a useful decoration in your studio, bedroom, or a college dorm. You could even piece the covers from smaller scraps for a patchwork effect.

And, of course, they make great gifts! Turn fabric scraps into decorative storage containers with these simple step-by-step instructions!

All in all, scrap quilting is a practical and popular way to get the most out of your investment in fabric, thread, and quilting tools. It offers a unique opportunity to flex your creative muscles and make beautiful, one-of-a-kind quilts that showcase your personal style. With so many scrap quilt patterns and resources available, there’s never been a better time to dive into your stash and get started on a new project! We hope you’ll share what you make with us on Facebook and Instagram!

Happy Quilting!