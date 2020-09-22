Scrap quilts are hugely popular with quilters. We know one reason for that: fabric can take a big chunk out of your quilting budget! So why not squeeze every drop out of that investment by using up your leftovers?

We’ve compiled 28 of our favorites from Bonnie Hunter, Nancy Mahoney, Diane Harris, Emily Bailey, and other experts in all things scrappy for this Best of Scrap Quilts lookbook.

From table runners to bed-size, these are patterns you’re sure to love too.

Bits of batiks create splashes of color in Janice Joyner’s Summertime Rolls table runner.

Florals, dots, stripes, or novelty prints—anything goes! And what could be more satisfying than busting through all your scraps to create a colorful, one-of-a-kind quilt?

Bonnie Hunter’s twin-size Wanderlust is a scrapbuster filled with radiant stars!

Scraps give you the freedom to try out unique color combinations or a new technique–like paper foundation or string piecing.

Scraps in a limited color palette are perfect for Heather Kojan’s improvisational and modern Scrap Lattice design.

And we know that even the tiniest or ugliest bits of fabric can be pieced into a quilt that will be treasured.

Little Bitty Love’s tiny blocks are perfect for using up all your itty bitty scraps!

Isn’t it time to bust through that stash of yours?

Happy Quilting!

Eileen