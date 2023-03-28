1. Sew Penguins, Puppies, Porcupines…Oh My! by Kim Schaefer

Kim Schaefer shows you how her adorable baby animal appliqués can personalize a variety of projects in Sew Penguins, Puppies, Porcupines…Oh My! The book includes five collections of baby animals (39 in all)—from underwater creatures to zoo and woodland favorites—in a 6″ size that are all perfect for embellishing your baby quilts, wall hangings, or store-bought items like bibs, diaper stackers, and onesies.

With her detailed instructions for appliqué, you’ll have a special gift to welcome a new baby in no time. Sew sweet! Click here to get your copy today!

2. How to Stitch an American Dream by Jenny Doan

Famous quilter Jenny Doan shares the story behind her wildly successful Missouri Star Quilt Company in How to Stitch an American Dream. It is a remarkable journey — from the humble beginnings of raising a large family on a shoestring budget and economic hard times — to revitalizing a small town by crafting a life built on family, faith, love, laughter, and the power of giving to others.

Jenny’s amazing story will capture your heart—and inspire a quilty road trip to Hamilton, Missouri. Click here to get your copy today!

3. Sooo Big! Baby Quilts

You’ll love creating the cuddly baby quilts from the patterns in Sooo Big! Baby Quilts. Written by Wendy Sheppard, Lynette Jensen, Suzanne McNeill, Choly Knight, Mary M. Hogan, and other top quilters, this book includes 33 timeless patterns especially for babies! Make adorable quilts specifically for little boys or girls, or create a quilt that’s more gender-neutral. Each pattern features easy-to-follow instructions, helpful illustrations, and expert tips.

Great for beginning quilters who want to learn and practice techniques to build quilting skills, but a resource of inspiration for all quilters. Click here to get your copy today!

4. Baby Quilt Patterns eBook by the Quilting Daily Team

For many quilters, the very first quilt pattern they attempt is a baby quilt. The simple construction makes baby quilt patterns a go-to for the new quilter. But just because a quilt is easy-to-piece doesn’t mean it has to be lackluster in its design!

In fact, each of the baby quilt patterns in this eBook from Quilting Daily illustrates that easy baby quilt patterns can be stunning! This free eBook includes complete instructions to make three sweet baby quilts. Click here to get your copy today!

5. Handmade Happiness by Jina Barney and Lori Woods of Poppie Cotton

Jina and Lori have put together an excellent variety of clever and unique projects for quilters — little bits of joy to make and give! Their delightful, fun-to-make designs include items such as a decorative garland, a zippered pouch shaped like a large hexagon, charming, scallop-edged fabric gift boxes, embellished bookmarks, cute little accessories for your sewing room, and so much more.

Try your hand at wool appliqué with their small zip pouches adorned with a tiny mushroom or chicken, or maybe a little English paper piecing or hand embroidery. You and your loved ones will adore these projects! Click here to get your copy today!

6. To Scotland with Love by Patience Griffin

After a major upheaval in her personal life, Catriona Macleod moves back to her birthplace of Gandiegow, Scotland, to heal and reconnect with her beloved gran. Quilting with her gran and the other ladies in the town provides Catriona with much-needed peace and camaraderie. But another resident has recently returned to Gandiegow for reasons of his own. Will Catriona resurrect her career or her shattered heart?

Find out in Patience Griffin’s first book of her Kilts and Quilts series — and if you like this one, there are seven more titles to enjoy! Click here to get your copy today!

7. One Snowy Night By Patience Griffin

Sisterhood of the Quilt was once an important community hub for the small, idyllic town of Sweet Home, Alaska. A tragic accident has changed that, and the village and its residents are floundering in the aftermath. Single mother Hope McNight struggles to raise her daughter while mourning her loved ones and the dissolution of her dreams.

When someone from her past resurfaces, will she be haunted or healed? Find out in this first book in the Sweet Home, Alaska series. Click here to get your copy today!

8. Rotary Cutting Basics by Sarah Ashford

Everything you need to know about rotary cutting basics for quilters has been pulled together for you in this spiral-bound lay-flat book! You’ll learn about the types and sizes of rotary cutters, cutting mats, and the essential rulers. Level up your cutting by exploring what you need to know about fabric grains, ergonomics, and practical tips for cutting strips and stacks.

At the back of the book, you’ll find a helpful shape-cutting reference for basic shapes plus others you may encounter in your quilting, such as trapezoids, equilateral triangles, diamonds, and more. This book is an excellent beginner-friendly reference to add to your quilting bookshelf! Click here to get your copy today!

Equipped with the tips and tricks in these best quilting books for beginners, you’ll be stitching together beautiful quilts in no time! So, whether you’re looking to create a special gift for a loved one or simply want to indulge in a new hobby, we encourage you to explore the world of quilting with the help of these fantastic resources.