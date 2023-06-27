It’s that time of year: My New England town is decked out in red-white-and-blue bunting, the local fife and drum group is practicing (yes, that’s a thing here) and patriotic tunes waft in the air. I love living in an historic community with proud of the ties to the American Revolution. But as someone who made my first bed quilt around the time of the American Bicentennial, there has always been a question in my mind about the most celebrated seamstress from those early days. Betsy Ross and quilting: what’s the deal?

The Betsy Ross House is a well-preserved colonial building, now a museum in Philadelphia.

Betsy Ross plays a big role in American lore as the maker of the first American Flag, but what of her other sewing? Was she a quilter, too? After a bit of digging and some research, I can safely say Betsy Ross was a talented seamstress who may have made the first flag. But the jury is still out and the answer depends on which historian you ask. When it comes to Betsy Ross and quilting, though, she was a woman of her time and probably didn’t quilt.

How Could That Be?

During her lifetime, textiles were precious. Imagine that your bed coverings — and even your table linens — were some of your most prized possessions. Believe it or not, textiles in Colonial times were highly prized and very expensive, often listed on home inventories and passed on through wills. And had she made such items, they would likely have been documented and possibly passed down through her family.

The Birth of Old Glory circa 1917 by Percy Moran depicts Betsy Ross presenting the flag to George Washington and three other men.

Colonial Quilting

In fact, colonial quilting wasn’t really a thing. At least not as we know it today, and definitely not as it is depicted in popular media. Bed coverings (sometimes called bed rugs) were frequently made of heavy whole lengths of cloth, not the pieced scrap quilts, album quilts, or textiles associated with quilts from 100 years later.

The original arrangement of the Stars and Stripes

And while they may have been stitched or quilted, they were very different from current styles and trends. With that being said, she did have ties to important people associated with the revolution and was known for her fine handiwork. So making the first American flag is a true possibility.

From our Shop

Business First

Betsy Ross was a busy working woman who made her living by sewing and owned an upholstery shop. According to historians at Mt. Vernon, she had made bed hangings (not quilts) for General George Washington so she and her skills were known by him.

Betsy Ross and her achievements have long been part of the American story, as depicted in this stamp from 1952 celebrating the 200th anniversary of her birth.

The Betsy Ross Museum explains “It was common for upholsterers to take up other forms of work during wartime…many upholsterers earned money by making tents, uniforms, and flags for the soldiers.” And there is some evidence that Betsy Ross was paid for her work.

“On May 29, 1777, Betsy Ross was paid a large sum of money from the Pennsylvania State Navy Board for making flags, and on June 14, 1777, Congress adopted the Stars and Stripes as our official national flag. Coincidence?” – Historic Philadelphia, Non-Profit Organization

Word of Mouth

So the story goes that Betsy Ross told her children and grandchildren that George Washington and two others visited her home and discussed making a flag. And despite the absence of written records, many historians believe this could be true.

Betsy Ross Sewing Flag by G. Liebscher, circa 1908.

What we do know is that the concepts her name stands for — namely creativity, patriotism, and pride — are fully embraced and intertwined with the origin story of our nation’s most recognizable symbol.

Betsy Ross and Quilting: A Patriotic Combination

I love the flag for so many reasons and will proudly display it — and the patriotic quilts made in its image — as part of my summer holiday celebrations. Thank you, Betsy, for inspiring me to dig a bit deeper into your legacy! If you decide to make your own patriotic creation inspired by Betsy Ross, be sure to share with us on Facebook, Instagram, or the comments below.

Best,

Vivika DeNegre