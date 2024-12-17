Birds in the Air: Four Methods for Creating This Playful Patchwork Unit

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

There are some patchwork units out there that are so common, they have names: Flying Geese, Hourglass, Pinwheel, Four-Patch. You could make the case that these could be considered quilt blocks, and I wouldn’t argue; I’ve seen quilts that depend entirely on these units to create the quilt’s design.

Generally, though, these units are used as components in other blocks.

Over two episodes on the upcoming 4500 season of Love of Quilting, Sara Gallegos demonstrates blocks from a sampler quilt by Jocelyn Karran, called Carolina Blooms. Jocelyn’s colors are traditional and charming, Sara’s are wild and fun; the techniques are the same.

Angela Huffman and Sara Gallegos on the set of Love of Quilting, teaching blocks from the Carlina Blooms quilt.

On Episode 4505: Carolina Blooms, part 1, Sara briefly got one of the triangles flipped around in a particular unit.

That patchwork unit has a name: Birds in the Air.

A Birds in the Air unit features a base triangle on one side, and three background triangles on the other with a single contrasting triangle embedded in the center.

A classic patchwork unit, the Birds in the Air unit can add a lot of energy to a quilt design. Barb Eikemeier’s Cut Glass Echoes—seen here on the set of Love of Quilting— relies on this unit.

It can certainly stand on its own as a quilt block, but when used as a component in another block, it really makes that block extraordinary.

And there are MANY ways to make them. I’m going to explore four approaches to constructing this unit that I’ve learned from four different designers/teachers.

Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman on the set of Love of Quilting. Angela’s Songbird Stars uses this unit in the blocks and the border!

Before diving in, most of these methods require a Triangle Square (sometimes called Half Square Triangle [HST]). Once you have determined your finished size for that Triangle Square, use your favorite method for making the unit. I recommend using the Quick-Pieced Triangle Squares method, one of the Fons & Porter Sew Easy Lessons; it’s my go-to, never-fail technique. (A similar unit—Cat’s Cradle—features a square instead of a Triangle Square.)

Barb Eikmeier’s Method

I first encountered this method when Barb Eikmeier joined Sara on the set of Love of Quilting TV. She was teaching her quilt, Cut Glass Echoes, that has a LOT of these Birds in the Air units, and she wanted to create them using 2-1/2” strips. I was fascinated. She used a variation of that method to created the Triangle Squares as well, but I’m not going to walk through that here. If you want to see how she did that, you’ll need to check out Episode 3507: Cut Glass Echoes (All the LOQtv series are part of the Quilting Daily TV streaming subscription.)

Yield:

Two 4-1/2” unfinished/4” finished Birds in the Air units

Cutting List:

1/4″ seam allowance included in measurements.

Two 2-1/2” pink-and-white triangle squares (2-1/2” unfinished; 2” finished)

Two 2-1/2” x 3-1/2” rectangle in white (A)

One 4-1/2” x 5-1/2” green rectangle (B)

1 Join a pink-and-white triangle square to white A rectangle, sewing along the pink side to the left side of white A rectangle. Join another pink-and-white triangle square to white A rectangle, sewing along the pink side to the right side of white A rectangle. 2 Sew these units together as shown below. 3 Clip the seam allowance at midpoint, and press seams in opposite directions, toward white rectangle. 4 On wrong side of unit, align the 45-degree mark on your ruler with the left side; draw a diagonal line from the bottom left corner to the top edge, crossing through the X intersection on the triangle square’s seam. Rotate the unit 180 degrees, and repeat to mark the other side. 5 Lay the pieced, marked unit right sides together with green B rectangle. Sew along marked lines. 6 Cut between sewn lines to yield two 4-1/2” unfinished Birds in the Air units. Press toward green.

So what are the pros and cons to this approach?

Pros: This approach can be made to work with 2-1/2” strip rolls, which is very handy! It’s based on whole measurements, which is nice. No triangle cutting, ad completely avoids dealing with exposed bias edges.

Cons: It’s a bit mentally awkward and confusing, but that may simply be because I’m not used to it. It doesn’t require nearly as much “brain reconfiguration” as paper piecing does for me.

Patterns: Barb Eikmeier’s Cut Glass Echoes quilt pattern. A similar method is used for the Cat’s Cradle unit in Lynn Rodney Brown’s Cat’s Cradle quilt pattern.

Angela Huffman’s Method

If you are a regular viewer of Love of Quilting TV, you know that Angela Huffman loves testing new construction methods. I think she has invented four or five techniques since I’ve known her. She showcased this particular approach in Episode 3812: Songbird Stars, where the unit creates a spectacular border. Note, this method creates triangle squares, so no need to “pre-make.”

Yield:

Four 6-1/2” unfinished/6” finished Birds in the Air units

Cutting List:

1/4″ seam allowance included in measurements.

⧅ = cut in half diagonally

One 5-1/2” cream square (B)

Two 6” cream squares, ⧅ to yield 4 (D) triangles

Two 4-1/2” red squares, ⧅ to yield 4 ( C ) triangles

Two 7-1/2” red plaid squares, ⧅ to yield 4 ( E ) triangles

1 Join a cream B and 4 red C’s. Center and trim to 7″. You will trim right to the points of the cream B. 2 Join 4 cream D’s as shown below. Center and trim to 9.” 3 Sew 4 red plaid E’s to each side. Centering the piecing, cut vertically and horizontally through the center of the white B as shown below to make 4 units. 4 Trimming only from the red plaid E sides, measure and trim each unit to 6-1/2″ to complete four Bird in the Air units.

Pros: Frankly, this was kind of fun! And I think it would be my preferred approach if I was working with pre-cut 5” or 10” square packs.

Cons: You still have to deal with bias edges. If you’re not a fan of trimming down, it’s not for you.

Patterns: Angela Huffman’s Songbird Stars quilt pattern, which can be found in the Love of Quilting TV Series 3800 eBooklet.

Angela used a similar method for the cat’s cradle unit in her Ribbons of Valor quilt pattern.

Partial Seam Method

I stumbled across this technique in a free pattern from a fabric company. I’m not going to say what pattern, what fabric company, or what quilt designer, because I have a very negative opinion about this technique. I was intrigued, and because I was working on this article, I gave it a shot. But I’m left with one question: WHY would you do this?!

Yield:

One 3-1/2” unfinished/3” finished Birds in the Air units

Cutting List:

1/4″ seam allowance included in measurements.

⧅ = cut in half diagonally

One 2” pink-and-white triangle Square (2” unfinished; 1-1/2” finished)

Two 2” cream squares (B)

One 3 ⅞’’ x 3 ⅞’’ pink square, ⧅ to yield two (A) triangles

1 Join one cream B square to the left side of the pink-and-white triangle square, stopping a ¼” before the edge of the fabric. (You can mark a small dot ¼” in as a guide.) 2 Join the second cream B square to the top edge of the pink-and-white triangle square. 3 Place one pink A triangle on top of pieced unit, right-sides together, aligning the 90-degree corner of triangle with the 90-degree corner of triangle square. 4 Sew along triangle’s diagonal edge using a ¼” seam allowance, and then trim along this edge. 5 Press seam toward pink triangle to yield one 3-1/2” unfinished Birds in the Air unit.

Pros: Avoids bias, somewhat. Mostly avoids feeding triangle points under presser foot.

Cons: Why in the world would you sew a partial seam for this…? Why, why, WHY?! (Maybe by clipping the seam, popping it, or pressing it open, you wouldn’t need to bother with the partial seam…?)

Patterns: No patterns in the Quilting Daily archives.

Standard Method

This involves cutting lots of triangles and sewing them together along their stretchy bias edges, so I get why there are other techniques out there. But after the Partial Seam method, it’s an absolute breeze. Have a reference by your sewing machine—I laid out my units—to keep yourself on track. It’s pretty easy to flip the triangle square, or sew the triangles to the triangle square incorrectly.

Oops! The triangle pieces can be easy to flip in this essential patchwork unit. Sara caught this as we filmed Episode 4506: Carolina Blooms, Part 1, on the latest season of Love of Quilting TV.

Yield:

Four 3-1/2” unfinished; 3” finished Birds in the Air units

Cutting List:

1/4″ seam allowance included in measurements.

⧅ = cut in half diagonally

Four 2” pink-and-cream triangle squares (2” unfinished; 1-1/2” finished)

Cut four 2-3/8” cream squares, ⧅ to yield 8 (A) triangles

Cut two 3-7/8” gray squares, ⧅ to yield 4 (B) triangles for base

1 Sew one A triangle to the triangle square. Press toward triangle square. Leave dog ears. 2 Sew second triangle to the triangle square. 3 Press toward triangle square, then trim dog ears. 4 Sew pieced unit to B triangle. Keep pieced unit on top, and sew right through the ‘X’. 5 Press toward base. Repeat all steps for four 3-1/2” unfinished Birds in the Air units.

Pros: Frankly Simple. After trying the other methods, this one was straightforward.

Cons: You’re dealing with exposed bias when you sew the base.

Pattern: Ann Lauer’s Starring Sunflowers pattern (was also featured on Episode 3113: Starring Sunflowers of Love of Quilting TV!). Jocelyn Karran’s Carolina Blooms, which Sara Gallegos steps out on episodes 4506 and 4507 of the newest series of Love of Quilting TV (available streaming on Quilting Daily on December 18, 2024, and airing nationally mid-January 2025.)

