For many quilters, the joy of this art form is fully realized when creating one-of-a-kind quilts that express their creativity and personality. In 2019, a birthday quilt commemorating my 60th became the ideal vehicle for sharing my journey through a personal landmark year.

The design concept for Karis 60th Birthday Year Quilt came from my friend, Sarah, who was working on a commemorative quilt for her 25th wedding anniversary. Sarah appliquéd a tulip a day for all 365 days of her anniversary year. She was about a fourth of the way through with her project when she shared it with me. I fell in love with her tulip idea and immediately wondered if I could do the same thing for my fast-approaching 60th birthday year.

The Beginnings of a Birthday Quilt

Sarah and I talked through some ideas for my commemorative quilt. We both knew right away that I couldn’t accomplish a tulip-a-day appliqué quilt for an entire year. I’m still working full-time and am very active in my church and quilt guild. My appliqué blocks would have to be much simpler to accommodate time constraints.

As long-time friends who understand each other, Sarah and I came to the same idea almost simultaneously. I could appliqué little hearts, one for each day of my 60th birthday year. With just one piece, it would be much simpler and faster than Sarah’s tulips. I found a little heart shape that I liked and settled on 3-inch square blocks—and then, on the day after my 59th birthday on August 29,2019,I began appliquéing a heart a day.

As a commemoration quilt, each fabric chosen for a heart and its background is meant to reflect something important about the day it represents. I also kept a journal, writing down the one thing from each day that “birthed” the block’s theme. Once I completed that day’s block, I wrote the date on the back and kept the blocks grouped in 30-day segments.

The year started on August 30th, and the fabric choices for that first day were based on two favorite fabrics in my stash. My birthday quilt journey had begun!

Let’s Get Stitching

The hearts commemorate events like a fun quilting shop hop, breakfast at a popular local diner, our local quilt show, my sister-in-law’s wedding in California, a co-worker’s farewell luncheon, my son’s return home from Los Angeles, a friend’s mission trip to Uganda, a bookshelf renovation, National Rescue Dog Day, a sighting of an opossum with babies on her back, my last walk with a friend who moved away, and the discovery of a turtle by my dog.

There are a few themes that ran through several months. I am a big Alabama football fan, so there are blocks commemorating the games that fall season. Each of these has an Alabama fabric for the heart and an opposing team fabric for the background. In early 2020,I began including several pink blocks to document my mother’s diagnosis and subsequent fight against breast cancer. I also included birthday blocks for family members and special friends, making them out of their two favorite colors.

I stayed away from national and international events unless they affected my local community. The quilt includes a heart commemorating the shooting death of a local police officer,two associated with local demonstrations in response to the national outcry against the death of George Floyd, and of course, a few blocks linked to the COVID outbreak, the subsequent shutdown of everything in our city and the telework experience.

Special Blocks for a Special Year

There are also blocks associated with important holidays, quilt guild meetings, church services, extreme weather, gatherings of my stitch group, quilting retreats, and work-related activities. Other blocks reflect day-to-day happenings, such as sightings of deer, lots of sewing days, frustrations regarding the COVID shutdown, and activities associated with my family. There are also simple blocks that hint at the things in life that are important to me.

The most surprising block is probably the snake block from May when a juvenile rattlesnake actually slithered onto my foot while I was working in an empty parking lot on decorations for a drive-by bridal shower. Fortunately, my quick reflex to jump away caused the snake to quickly hide under my car.

Next Steps

What to do with all these heart blocks once they were complete? Three months into the project, I realized I needed to start sewing the blocks into a quilt design. If I waited until I had all 366 blocks made (it was a leap year, so there was an extra day), I would have quite a few blocks to piece together! That would have been overwhelming!

The heart blocks are pieced in order and kept in 30-day panels, set five blocks per row with six rows in each panel. There are 12 panels reflecting the 12 months of the year. To keep up with the project and to make the quilting easier, the panels are quilted in the quilt-as-you-go style and then attached in order, with three panels across and four down.

Each heart block is sashed with batik fabrics because they read neutral while providing a variety in color—but are also not solid (I don’t like using solids.) The sashing is a lime green batik that I inherited from the stash of a long-time friend who had passed away from cancer. The border is a colorful stripe from my stash. Pink corner squares finished it off, creating the lime green and hot pink color combo that makes me happy.

The month and date are quilted above each heart block and two or three words telling what the heart represents are quilted below each block. I did this in a variegated thread, hoping it would show up enough for viewers to be able to read what each heart represents. But, I also worried that viewers would still be puzzled. So, I appliquéd the name of the quilt in the top border and then put a day-by-day rundown of what each block represents on the backing of each of the panels.

The last design issue was figuring out what to do with the six heart blocks left after dividing the blocks into 12 panels. They are in the bottom border.

We Have a Winner!

My 60th birthday quilt won an honorable mention in our local quilt show in March 2022. But the ribbon wasn’t as important to me as all the interest the quilt generated among attendees. When I stood with my quilt at the show, I answered lots of questions about what the hearts meant, my favorite hearts, and the design process. Sharing my quilting art filled me with both surprise and gratitude.

Now, the quilt adorns one of the arms of the couch in our family room. I often snuggle under it for naps. But, in the month of August, it hangs on a family room wall to remind me of my journey through my 60th birthday year.

About the Author

Kari Hawkins has been a quilt artist for nearly 35 years and lives in Huntsville, Alabama. She has served in various volunteer positions with Heritage Quilters of Huntsville, including president and vice president. She has won numerous quilting awards in the HQH quilt shows and has had her quilts juried in both the American Quilters Society quilt contest in Paducah, Kentucky, and International Quilt Festival in Houston, Texas.

In addition, Kari coordinates a 55-member quilting group that gets together regularly for quilting meetings and retreats. Professionally, Kari has had a 40-year career in journalism and public affairs, and is currently a public affairs specialist for the US. Army Materiel Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Her husband is a NASA computer scientist. They have a daughter who is a writer living in Houston with her husband, a son who is a Huntsville police officer, and a dog named Penny.