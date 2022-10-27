Our black cat crafts roundup is back and better than ever! These fun and festive quilts are sure to make trick-or-treaters say “meow.”

Cozy Up with Cat-o’-Lanterns

Patrick Lose’s Bats, Cats, Candy Corn Quilt Pattern is one of our all-time seasonal favorites. This quilt combines simple appliqué techniques with charming Halloween motifs resulting in a design you’ll want to break out as soon as the first leaf falls!

Craft a Stairway to Cat Heaven

When the moon comes up, these kitties come out to play! This spooky pattern lets you stitch up fun black cat crafts featuring felines frolicking in the moonlight. Plus, you can include your own cat in the quilt – all you have to do is change up the fabric colors!

Black & Boo & Cute All Over

It won’t be hard to scare up some Halloween fun with this cat-tastic quilt pattern designed by Mary Hertel! These paper pieced black cat blocks with googly eyes are offset by simple and large strips of richly colored fabrics in fall hues.

Be sure to tag us in your spooky season black cat crafts on social media!

