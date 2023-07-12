Bonnie Hunter of Wallburg, North Carolina, has a one-track mind, and that track is quilting. She is a dynamo, not a diva, and one can’t help but be wowed by the energy, enthusiasm, and astounding talent she brings to her scrap quilt designing and teaching. Bonnie started making quilts in the early 1980s, when a seamstress friend gave her an apple box full of fabric scraps. She cut yardstick-wide strips and started her first bed quilt.

Bonnie Hunter’s Idaho Square Dance, one of her early scrap quilts.

Bonnie Hunter Falls for Quilting

It was love at first block. With its scrappy half color/half neutral fabric arrangement and cheerful red center squares, the twin-size beauty soon sparkled on her older son’s bed, and there was no turning back. Bonnie was thrilled to discover that with scrap quilting, each block was different. Repeating blocks were boring. Scrap quilting was fun! From the little girl whose second-grade teacher noted, “could be great if she could just channel that energy,” Bonnie has become a woman with laser-like focus on scrap quilts.

Bonnie Hunter’s Lazy Sunday scrap quilt is anything but lazy!

Scrap Quilts: Make What You Love

In an era when it’s easy to get caught up in trying to be everything to everybody, she simply makes what she loves. “Scrap quilts tell a story. You can’t duplicate a scrap quilt. It might look like the same color family or whatever, but if I held my quilt up next to my neighbor’s quilt, hers is going to tell a different story. It’s going to have different memories attached to it. That’s what makes it fun.”

Bonnie’s Wanderlust is an example of her scrap quilt-designing prowess.

“It’s all about the process. Let’s face it: I don’t need a quilt to keep me warm. I piece for the enjoyment of piecing. If they put me on a desert island with a treadle machine and a bottomless supply of scrap fabric, I could sew string quilts until the day I die.” Well said, Bonnie, we couldn’t agree more! Want to learn more about this prolific quilter? Check out Bonnie’s website to see what she’s up to!