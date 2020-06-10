Bonus Sewcial Distancing Episode 34 | Podcast

Tracy starts off the podcast by reading some amazing letters from our listeners. Then Lori, Tracy and Ginger share an update on their current projects and discuss some of their favorite quilting related online finds. With the country slowly starting to open up again, the team will be going back to the regular podcast schedule.

Welcome | Tracy, Lori, and Ginger Project Updates & Great Finds Online

The Featherweight Shop: https://singer-featherweight.com/

To watch the new My Quilt Style series, subscribe to the Quilting Daily TV Video Subscription: https://www.quiltingdaily.com/QCTV/

Join the Interweave Crochet-Along: https://www.interweave.com/article/crochet/crochet-along-ghost-ranch-shawlette/

Follow Saroy on Instagram to her beautiful quilted postcards- https://www.instagram.com/saroy/

Follow fiber artist Bisa Butler in Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bisabutler/

Follow @prideandjoyquilting is the quilter Tracy couldn’t remember

Pride and Joy Quilting

