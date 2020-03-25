Bonus* Sewcial Distancing Episode | Podcast

Golden Peak Media employees are working from home, so the podcast is coming to you live from Ginger’s closet! (Almost kidding…) We are adding in bonus episodes over the coming weeks while we are all trying to keep ourselves occupied at home. Listen in as Tracy, Ginger, and Lori chat about transitioning to working from home, projects that are keeping them sane, and read a letter from a listener in Alaska!

Welcome | Tracy, Ginger, and Lori Chat

What We Are Working On

Ginger – Baby quilt coming soon

Lori

Lori embroidered this table runner when she was a child. She just quilted it and plans to hang it on the wall.

Lori was a gifted sewist even as a child.

Lori finished up her projects from Episode 22.

Lori has the cutest mouse in her house!

Tracy

Tracy set up her Koala Cabinet under the window so she has good light.

Tracy’s Scrappy Trip Around the World blocks.

Joann Fabric is providing mask kits: https://www.joann.com/make-to-give-response/?icn=hpzhero&ici=make-to-give-response

JellyFish Quilts Continued…

Episode 15: https://www.quiltingdaily.com/love-fabric-podcast/

Melody’s photos

Jellyfish block created by our listener Melody’s daughter.

Octopus block created by our listener Melody’s daughter.

Funny River Country Crafters Sesquicentennial Quilt, honoring the 150 anniversary of the purchase of Alaska from Russia.

Jellyfish Bloom quilt by Wildfire Designs Alaska: http://www.wildfiredesignsalaska.com/designs/wildlife_pages/jellyfish_bloom.html

