Breaking Bad Quilting Habits: Start the New Year On the Right Foot

Raise your hand if you may need help breaking bad quilting habits. (My hand is up… high!) We know there are things we do that aren’t exactly safe, or smart, or frugal. And yet, here we are, repeating the same awful quilting habits year after year. But it’s a new year — and what better time to start with a clean slate? Let’s look at a few bad or quirky quilting habits and resolve to break free from them in 2024!

Testing for Accuracy

I’ve been quilting so long that I assume I can eyeball my ¼” seam allowance. But a few things can alter piecing accuracy — like the fabric thickness, the placement of the ruler when cutting, the pressing, various piecing techniques, and even the thread. So, why not take the time to grab some similar scraps and make a test unit — or two — to check the seam allowance and piecing accuracy — and to save a little sanity?

Making a test block can save you from disaster. Plus they’re fun to create!

Maintaining Our Sewing Machines

When was the last time we took our sewing machine in for maintenance? Nothing is more disappointing than being in the quilting groove when our usually faithful machine conks out. Have we neglected its annual physical? And on that same subject, we should probably be cleaning out the bobbin more often — let’s say no less than once a week.

Keep your machine in good working order—and clean out that fuzz!

Replacing Dull Rotary Blades

Do we use our rotary cutter even when it skips threads? Or do we use it until it is more like a saw? Those are sure signs that it’s time to change the blade. Dull blades are dangerous, and a blade with a nick can also wear out our cutting mats. So when it comes to breaking bad quilting habits, this is a super simple (and important) one to focus on!

Is it time to change your blade?

Replacing Sewing Machine Needles

And speaking of dullness, are we replacing our sewing machine needle often enough? If it can’t easily pierce the fabric, is bent, the stitches look funky, there is a thumping sound, or we can’t even recall when it was last changed — it should be replaced immediately. Changing it before these problems arise — like at the beginning of a new project — is a better plan. Let’s also agree to use the appropriate needles for our fabric and thread.

Keep a supply of needles handy and replace it often.

Read (and Thoroughly Understand) a Pattern Before Starting

It’s so easy to get excited about a new project. We can hardly wait to gather the perfect fabrics. Then, we immediately prep and cut all our patches. Right? May I suggest one step before making these time and money investments? Read through the pattern instructions first… and slowly. Does the pattern match our skill level? Are we familiar with the techniques used? Are the instructions clear? Quilting should be fun, not frustrating. Knowing what to expect in advance will keep it enjoyable.

Review the pattern and highlight important points BEFORE you begin.

Pointing Out Our Quilty Mistakes

As we proudly show off our quilt masterpieces, why do we also show off our mistakes? So what if a couple of points are cut off in the seam. Forget that tiny pleat near the binding. Let’s stop criticizing our work, consider those flaws as lessons learned—and celebrate our beautiful quilts instead!

You can learn from your mistakes—but don’t dwell obsessively over them.

Slowing Down

And finally, did you know that quilting has some great benefits besides creating something you can snuggle under? Quilting can lower blood pressure, relieve stress, build confidence and self-esteem, increase cognition, and boost empathy. But racing to the finish line is just stressful. So, let’s all make a pact to slow down and enjoy the process!

While some of our bad quilting habits fool us into thinking we are taking shortcuts, they most likely are chipping away at our confidence, time, and finances. Bid farewell to those pesky habits and embark on a stitching adventure that leads to more quilting happiness and success. How are you planning on breaking bad quilting habits this year? Share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments below.