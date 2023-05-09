Announcing Our Finalists for the Art is a Bridge Reader Challenge

A bridge can be so many things and has many definitions. The word is a verb and a noun—and an emblem. It conjures thoughts of structure, connection, even unity. It also refers to a card game, a yoga pose, a part of the nose, a dental appliance. The earliest known bridges were built of fallen trees and stepping stones—also things that are metaphoric and art-inspiring.

We were so pleased with the response from our readers—some were realistic ‘portraits’ of important or meaningful bridges, others explored the varied metaphors the word ‘bridge’ can convey. Thank you for your support of and submissions to our Reader Challenges—your work brightens our inbox and expands our artistic minds! With that in mind, we are pleased and proud to announce the finalists for this challenge!

Please check this list carefully for your name

✓ Judith Ahlborn, Big Four Bridge ✓ Eileen Saarela Bell, Ari’s Path ✓ Janet Darcher, Build Back Better ✓ Leslie and Lauren Demasek, Nuts and Bolts ✓ Katherine Dossman, Untitled (koi fish) ✓ Lana Dragon, Old Sewing Bridge ✓ Ethelda Ellis, Bridge Over the Grand Canal ✓ Joanna Ellis, Cherry Blossom Walking Bridge ✓ Cheryl Goodwillie, The Clothesline ✓ Mary Foley Gorman, My Bridge ✓ Cathy Holmes, Bridge Over Troubled Waters ✓ Sue Hunt, Nature’s Bridge ✓ Susan Mattson, Crossing Over ✓ Debra Olsen, Bridging the Gap ✓ Elizabeth Ferry Pekins, Causeway Sunset ✓ Jerri Penney, Let’s Talk ✓ Maureen Rawson, Bridge Over Frozen Water ✓ Rita Summers, Under Construction ✓ Pamela Brueckner Tannura, Bridge to Freedom ✓ Sharlene Van Rooy, Bridge of Passion ✓ Tina Vivian, Joined Hands ✓ Kathy Wright, Tread Lightly

Next Steps for Finalists

Put your name on your quilt. Indicate the top, if needed. A hanging sleeve is not required; you may include one if you work that way. For safety, place your entry in a plastic bag labeled with your name and address before packing it for shipping. We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your Art is a Bridge quilt until December 2023. Your artwork will be returned to you by then or before.

Ship To:

Golden Peak Media

Attn: Art is a Bridge Reader Challenge

500 Golden Ridge Road, Suite 100

Golden, CO 80401

Finalists’ artwork must arrive in our office by June 2, 2023.