QUILTING ARTS MAGAZINE Articles 2 min read

Art is a Bridge

Kristine Lundblad
0 Comments

Announcing Our Finalists for the Art is a Bridge Reader Challenge

A bridge can be so many things and has many definitions. The word is a verb and a noun—and an emblem. It conjures thoughts of structure, connection, even unity. It also refers to a card game, a yoga pose, a part of the nose, a dental appliance. The earliest known bridges were built of fallen trees and stepping stones—also things that are metaphoric and art-inspiring.

We were so pleased with the response from our readers—some were realistic ‘portraits’ of important or meaningful bridges, others explored the varied metaphors the word ‘bridge’ can convey. Thank you for your support of and submissions to our Reader Challenges—your work brightens our inbox and expands our artistic minds! With that in mind, we are pleased and proud to announce the finalists for this challenge!

Please check this list carefully for your name

Judith Ahlborn, Big Four Bridge

Eileen Saarela Bell, Ari’s Path

Janet Darcher, Build Back Better

Leslie and Lauren Demasek, Nuts and Bolts

Katherine Dossman, Untitled (koi fish)

Lana Dragon, Old Sewing Bridge

Ethelda Ellis, Bridge Over the Grand Canal

Joanna Ellis, Cherry Blossom Walking Bridge

Cheryl Goodwillie, The Clothesline

Mary Foley Gorman, My Bridge

Cathy Holmes, Bridge Over Troubled Waters

Sue Hunt, Nature’s Bridge

Susan Mattson, Crossing Over

Debra Olsen, Bridging the Gap

Elizabeth Ferry Pekins, Causeway Sunset

Jerri Penney, Let’s Talk

Maureen Rawson, Bridge Over Frozen Water

Rita Summers, Under Construction

Pamela Brueckner Tannura, Bridge to Freedom

Sharlene Van Rooy, Bridge of Passion

Tina Vivian, Joined Hands

Kathy Wright, Tread Lightly

Next Steps for Finalists

Put your name on your quilt. Indicate the top, if needed. A hanging sleeve is not required; you may include one if you work that way. For safety, place your entry in a plastic bag labeled with your name and address before packing it for shipping. We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your Art is a Bridge quilt until December 2023. Your artwork will be returned to you by then or before.

Ship To:

Golden Peak Media
Attn: Art is a Bridge Reader Challenge
500 Golden Ridge Road, Suite 100
Golden, CO 80401

Finalists’ artwork must arrive in our office by June 2, 2023.

If you have questions, contact us at [email protected]. And be sure to look for a gallery of ‘Art is a Bridge’ quilts in the Fall issue of Quilting Arts Magazine!

NOTE: By submitting your reader challenge entry, you confirm the originality of your design and authorize Golden Peak Media to publish your quilt in an upcoming publication and promotional materials, on our websites and in other e-media, as well as possibly display it at shows and other venues. Golden Peak Media will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.

Register