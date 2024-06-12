Shopping Cart

Shopping Cart

No products in the cart.

SUBSCRIBE
Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Shopping Cart

No products in the cart.

Advanced Search
ARTICLES Articles 1 min read

Brilliance: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4408

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments
Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Explore color theory while creating a quilted pillow! Designed by Kari Matthews, this project gives the effect of transparent layers of color with overlapping diamonds. The diamond-shaped angles are created using mirrored foundations, so we’ll brush up on our foundation-piecing skills, and as a bonus, we’ll show a little feed-dog quilting using a guide bar.  

Tools Used in This Episode

Add-a-Quarter ruler 

Essential Color Card Deck by Joen Wolfrom for C&T Publishing 

Seam Align Gentle Hold Fabric Glue PRO from Acorn 

Carol Doak Foundation Piecing Paper 

Flower-head pins (fabric glue or spray starch can also work) 

Cutterpillar Glow Premium lightbox and cutting mat 

Painter’s tape or artist’s tape 

Wonderclips from Clover 

Quilting guidebar from PFAFF

Tools Used Throughout the Series

Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

You’ll find Brilliance, originally designed by Kari Matthews, in the July/August and September/October 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4400 series eBooklet!

From our Shop

Subscribe to Love of Quilting for more great patterns, inspiration, projects, and articles like this one!

Subscribe

*This article contains affiliate links that help us earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We’re grateful for your support!

Join the Conversation!

Register