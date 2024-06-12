Brilliance: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4408

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Explore color theory while creating a quilted pillow! Designed by Kari Matthews, this project gives the effect of transparent layers of color with overlapping diamonds. The diamond-shaped angles are created using mirrored foundations, so we’ll brush up on our foundation-piecing skills, and as a bonus, we’ll show a little feed-dog quilting using a guide bar.

✓ Add-a-Quarter ruler ✓ Essential Color Card Deck by Joen Wolfrom for C&T Publishing ✓ Seam Align Gentle Hold Fabric Glue PRO from Acorn ✓ Carol Doak Foundation Piecing Paper ✓ Flower-head pins (fabric glue or spray starch can also work) ✓ Cutterpillar Glow Premium lightbox and cutting mat ✓ Painter’s tape or artist’s tape ✓ Wonderclips from Clover ✓ Quilting guidebar from PFAFF

Batting

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

You’ll find Brilliance, originally designed by Kari Matthews, in the July/August and September/October 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4400 series eBooklet!

