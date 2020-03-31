Building Quilt Community: A National Quilting Day Project Gallery

We LOVE National Quilting Day and we have a feeling that you do too. This year, not only did we want to celebrate our favorite day of the year on Saturday, March 21 with you, but we wanted to make it feel extra special. We saw this day as the perfect means for quilters across the country to come together and show each other what we’ve been inspired to create during this particularly challenging season. As crafters, makers, and creators, joining together within our community is now more important that ever and so is being able to showcase all of our beautiful creations.

We put out a call on each of our social media pages including Quilting Daily Facebook, Fons and Porter Facebook, McCalls Facebook, Quiltmaker Facebook, Quilting Arts Facebook, Quilting Daily Instagram, Fons and Porter Instagram, McCalls Instagram, and Quiltmaker Instagram for you to show us your current quilting projects. Not only did you answer our call with vigor and creativity but you inspired us here at Quilting Daily in a way that we couldn’t have even imagined. We loved looking at each and every one of your quilt projects. We could practically feel the love and inspiration flowing from each picture and it made us so incredibly grateful for each and every one of you.

Pour your eyes over each of these beautiful projects and let’s continue to draw inspiration, creativity, and a sense of community from each other. What do you say?

We are so inspired by all of you! Stay connected, keep creating and we look forward to seeing what we can do together.

