Submissions for Quilting Arts Winter 2024

Inspired by Nature, Captured in Cloth

Covering everything from rich surface design to over-the-top embellishment, Quilting Arts Magazine is the premier resource for passionate art quilters around the world. We are currently seeking submissions for the Winter 2024 issue.

Quilting Arts Winter 2024: An Exploration of Contemporary Art Quilting

Nature provides many opportunities for artists to be inspired by the world around them. Whether your art quilts feature realistic ocean scenes, abstract interpretations of familiar landscapes, or portraits of wild animals, this issue will reflect the complexity and nuance of nature.

What We’re Looking For

Articles: All articles are up to 1,500 words in length and cover the topic thoroughly. Contributors provide artwork for us to photograph and/or high-resolution images to illustrate the articles and may be asked to provide specific documentation or caption information. We are especially interested in proposals about the following topics:

✓ How to capture depth and texture in a landscape quilt ✓ Abstract piecing ✓ Plein air quilts ✓ Natural dyeing ✓ Stamping on fabric with natural materials ✓ Patterning cloth with flowers or foliage: flower pounding, cyanotype, sun printing, etc. ✓ Projects including surface design techniques that incorporate plant material, photography, and pure sunlight (together or separately) as integral elements

In addition—we’re always looking for the following and our submissions guidelines are here:

✓ Inspiring articles about art quilting topics, venues, and groups. ✓ Unique techniques, new ways to use existing tools and supplies, and unpublished ideas we’ve never featured before. What are you doing in your studio—it’s time to share! ✓ Artists with rich portfolios of work to be featured in our Unique Techniques, new ways to use existing tools and supplies, and ideas we’ve never featured before. What are you doing in your studio—it’s time to share! ✓ Artists with rich portfolios of work to be featured in our In The Spotlight, Artist Profile, and Q&A articles. Show us your work and tell us your story. ✓ Essays for The Last Word column: Do you want to have ‘the last word’? Submit your completed essay (up to 800 words) along with a photograph of your work (up to 4MB) to [email protected] with ‘The Last Word’ in the subject line. Your essay does not need to be inspired by nature but preference may be given to essays that are.

See past issues of the magazine for examples. If you are teaching, blogging about, or exhibiting your art quilts, you probably have great ideas to share! We welcome submissions anytime including topics that may not ‘fit’ with a particular Submissions Call.

Please note: We prefer to do our photography in-house. If your proposal is accepted, we hope your work will be available to be shipped to our offices. Contributed photography may be considered.

How to Submit

1 Write a brief description of your idea — with “Winter Call” in the subject line — and email it to [email protected]. Your submission should give us an overview of what you propose to write with enough detail and supporting information for us to carefully consider your idea. 2 Attach 1–3 low-resolution photos (up to 4 MB per photo) of your art or process to the email. 3 Include your full name, website, social media handle, and contact information.

Note: We work far ahead in the year and sometimes cannot fit a piece into the magazine right away. Our editorial review process can take up to 12 weeks but, in many cases, we will respond to you sooner.

Deadline

Submissions for the Winter 2024 issue are due by June 30, 2023.

Questions? Please contact us at [email protected]. Click here to download a pdf of our submission guidelines.

At Quilting Arts, we celebrate excellence in each issue. Join us on our journey as we continue to examine contemporary art quilting inspired by nature. We look forward to receiving your proposal!

FYI, we call this issue Winter 2024 because winter hugs the end of one year and beginning of the next in the northern hemisphere; it will be on newsstands from December 2023 to late February 2024.