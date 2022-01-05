Calmed by Blue: Trunk Show with Lisa Chin

Rather than wallow in the blues, textile artist Lisa Chin found comfort in blue-dyed fabrics and hand stitching during the pandemic winter of 2021.

Lisa Chin

A lot happened during the height of the pandemic. Last winter was an especially fraught and trying time, with people stuck indoors unable to socialize. Many quilters and textile artists sought relief and meaning through needle and thread. Textile surface design artist Lisa Chin was no exception.

“I often become obsessed with a color scheme and go for it. Lately that color scheme has been gradations of one color, more than a single color in and of itself. I dyed several gradations of blue fabric and wanted to use them all up. These colors made me feel calm, something I greatly needed during the pandemic,” she said.

Don’t Forget About Me, 2021, 16″ × 17″

Two of the quilts featured here, Don’t Forget About Me and Point of View, are part of a four-part series Chin created about her experiences during the pandemic. “Don’t Forget About Me was inspired by the rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus that demanded we stay apart from each other in order to slow the spread and keep each other safe,” she said. “Some people enjoyed this quiet time, but it created a time of loneliness for others. A time of wondering if anyone knew they were still alive. The arrows were a way of reminding the viewer ‘I’m here! Don’t forget me down here!’” Point of View reflected Chin’s belief that, “Everyone might have a different viewpoint, but we can flow together to make things work out for the best.”

Point of View, 2021, 16″ × 16”

Blood on Our Hands “is the expression of a feeling I have had for years regarding social justice,” said Chin. “As I created the quite soothing landscape, I realized it was the perfect place to show these feelings I have as a white person. I have been working my entire life to learn and grow as a human being. To love and accept people of color, many of which are my literal family. But no matter what I do, I feel shame, anguish, and sorrow. I see the blood of generations of people of color on white hands because of the system my ancestors have created which continues to kill people of color.” The pieced blue fabric provided a calm background for the impact needed for the bloody hands, she added.

Blood on Our Hands, 2021, 16” × 17″

The Snow Queen hints at hope for the future. This quilt is the beginning of a Mother Earth series showcasing the four seasons. “She began as a face I drew using a photograph online as inspiration,” Chin said. “She is much larger than anything I attempted in my 100 days of faces challenge. I will continue to use her face, now carved as a 6″ stamp, in each of the season quilts.”

In each of these pieces, Chin started with a theme in her mind. “I drew and colored some ideas on paper but ultimately only followed these ideas loosely and pieced fabric together as I felt necessary. I was mindful of values as I pieced, and as a result, the quilt would often end up somewhere very different than I first imagined on paper.”

Once the fabric was pieced, it was time to add texture with hand stitching. For all but The Snow Queen, Chin had in mind where she would stamp or trace on an image to be stitched later. After the background was stitched, she masked off all but the area where she would stamp the face. After the ink dried, she embroidered the images. “The Snow Queen started with her image traced onto the pieced courthouse steps background,” she explained.

Snow Queen, 2021, 12″ square”

Apart from The Snow Queen, Chin used improv piecing on the quilt backgrounds, a technique she learned after her “perfectionist” personality grew frustrated with traditional piecing. “I fell in love! Suddenly I could create without the worry of things aligning perfectly, and I still loved the way everything looked,” she said.

Though Chin frequently pursues new mixed-media surface design techniques, aside from the face stamps she chose primarily hand embroidery to embellish these quilts. She says it came down to wanting to spend more time with her husband. He’s an early bird and she’s a night owl—their free-time awake hours only briefly overlap. “We enjoy watching movies together, so I decided to put together some hand stitching projects I could work on while spending these short hours together,” said Chin, who lives in Utah.

These blue-themed projects not only provided time with her husband and helped calm her during the pandemic, they had an artistic benefit, too. “I have always loved to learn new ways of creating, and so the hand stitching often got put aside in favor of the bright and shiny new process or activity. Thankfully, the slowdown of the pandemic and these projects brought back my love of hand stitching and allowed me to perfect some more complicated stitches,” she said.

Follow Lisa on Facebook and Instagram: @somethinglisamade

This piece originally published in Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting January/February 2022 edition.