Carolina Blooms Part 1: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4505

Carolina Blooms by Jocelyn Karran is a treasure trove of quilt blocks. On part on of a two-part series, you’ll see several blocks showcased. You’ll hear tips about switching up the colorway, learn about optimizing your triangle square methods, and see how the pieced setting triangles come together. Watch your patchwork skills grow! 

Tools Used in This Episode

Stiletto (recommended) 

Tools Used Throughout the Series

Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting & Fabric

Fabrics Used: For the step-outs, Sara used a variety of fabrics from several manufacturers, including Andover, Kaufman, and Moda

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

Carolina Blooms, a quilt design by Jocelyn Karran, appeared in the March/April and May/June 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting, or find the pattern in the 4500 series eBooklet!

