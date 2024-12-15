Carolina Blooms Part 1: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4505
Carolina Blooms by Jocelyn Karran is a treasure trove of quilt blocks. On part on of a two-part series, you’ll see several blocks showcased. You’ll hear tips about switching up the colorway, learn about optimizing your triangle square methods, and see how the pieced setting triangles come together. Watch your patchwork skills grow!
Tools Used in This Episode
✓
Stiletto (recommended)
Tools Used Throughout the Series
✓
Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF
✓
Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
✓
Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
✓
Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut
✓
Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio
Batting & Fabric
Fabrics Used: For the step-outs, Sara used a variety of fabrics from several manufacturers, including Andover, Kaufman, and Moda
Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Published In
Carolina Blooms, a quilt design by Jocelyn Karran, appeared in the March/April and May/June 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting, or find the pattern in the 4500 series eBooklet!
From our Shop
Subscribe to Love of Quilting for more great patterns, inspiration, projects, and articles like this one!
Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter!
*This article contains affiliate links that help us earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We’re grateful for your support!
Join the Conversation!