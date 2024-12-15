Carolina Blooms Part 2: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4506

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Baskets and blooms, Y-seams and U-seams—part two of Carolina Blooms includes some next level patchwork! Learn to sew the complex, show-stopping blocks that make this quilt heirloom-worthy. And learn the tips and fixes that will help you piece to perfection!

Tools Used in This Episode

✓ Havel’s scissors with serrated edge ✓ Stilleto from a viewer ✓ Steam-a-Seam 2 fusible web from The Warm Company

Batting & Fabric

Fabrics Used: For the step-outs, Sara used a variety of fabrics from several manufacturers, including Andover, Kaufman, and Moda Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

Carolina Blooms, a quilt design by Jocelyn Karran, appeared in the March/April and May/June 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting, or find the pattern in the 4500 series eBooklet!

