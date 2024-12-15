Shopping Cart

Shopping Cart

No products in the cart.

SUBSCRIBE
Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Shopping Cart

No products in the cart.

Advanced Search
Save 40% on Videos & Workshops. Craft, create, and celebrate! > >
ARTICLES Articles 1 min read

Carolina Blooms Part 2: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4506

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments
Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Baskets and blooms, Y-seams and U-seams—part two of Carolina Blooms includes some next level patchwork! Learn to sew the complex, show-stopping blocks that make this quilt heirloom-worthy. And learn the tips and fixes that will help you piece to perfection! 

Tools Used in This Episode

Havel’s scissors with serrated edge  

Stilleto from a viewer 

Steam-a-Seam 2 fusible web from The Warm Company

Tools Used Throughout the Series

Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting & Fabric

Fabrics Used: For the step-outs, Sara used a variety of fabrics from several manufacturers, including Andover, Kaufman, and Moda

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

Carolina Blooms, a quilt design by Jocelyn Karran, appeared in the March/April and May/June 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting, or find the pattern in the 4500 series eBooklet!

From our Shop

Subscribe to Love of Quilting for more great patterns, inspiration, projects, and articles like this one!

Subscribe

*This article contains affiliate links that help us earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We’re grateful for your support!

Join the Conversation!

Register