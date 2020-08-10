Catch and Spread Your Creative Bug!

A favorite poet of mine, Maya Angelou, said, “You can’t use up creativity. The more you use the more you have”. Our staff members certainly agree! For us, being creative is an essential part of our lives. We often make one-of-a-kind gifts that show love and appreciation to our friends and family. We turn to our creative talents to celebrate joyous occasions and dive into our creative souls when faced with challenges.

When we catch and spread our creative bug, a little bit can go a long way for the health and wellness of ourselves and others. Here’s a sampling of the big and little bugs some of our staff members have been working on!

Our Managing Editor, Anissa Arnold, quilts, gardens, and adds some creative sprucing to her home! Here’s what she’s been up to:

I set up a temporary home office in my living room and welcomed my dogs as my newest co-workers.

“I had two barn quilts that I made a few years ago and sadly the instructions I followed had me use the wrong kind of sealer – the paint bubbled within 10 days of installation. I took them down, sanded, repainted, and re-sealed them.”

Now they look fresh and beautiful

“I’ve also been working on my garden…”

I really hope it doesn’t snow again this year!

“Given all the other projects I’ve been working on, I haven’t sewn as much as I had hoped, but that will change.”

I finished my first EPP project, Tula’s Bloomers.

“I’ve been doing the Alison Glass/Guicy Guice Mini Series Sew-a-Long, although I’m a few weeks behind schedule.”

So tiny, so easy, so fun!

“As a general sewing/quilting goal, I’m trying to work on smaller projects that have been hanging around in my sewing room forever, with the idea that then I can focus on my larger, long-term projects. That’s my plan – we’ll see how it pans out.”

I had a couple of Christmas mini charmsquare packs, so I made them into this tiny quilt called Peppermint Lane, designed by Anne Sutton.

I impulse-purchased this kit last summer…Bone and Chain from BasicGrey made in Tula Pink Solids.”

I got everything cut and organized to start sewing.

“I’m also working on Sarah Fielke’s 2020 BOM (sarahfielke.com), Growing Wild…”

But I’m waaay behind on this one!

And who’s not doing a puzzle these days?!

Our Acquisitions Editor, Lori Baker, makes stunning quilt tops. But her talents don’t stop there! Her quilt backs are masterpieces as well!

Lori put her serger to good use for this beautiful quilt. Learn more about using a surger to quilt-as-you-go.

Here’s the front…

and the serged back looks just as nice!

Lori had this beautiful pinwheel quilt already quilted…it just needed the binding.

Lovely from start to finish!

Check out the back of Lori’s pinwheel quilt!

Lori’s grandson is sure to be excited when he receives his graduation gift – Lori made this gorgeous quilt in his school colors!

A gift of love.

Our Special Projects Editor, Vanessa Lyman, says, “I’ve been doing a little selfish sewing. I’d just finished piecing a quilt top, and I needed a break from the big, ambitious projects I’d been working on most winter.”

Playing with print and color, I can focus on one single quilt block.

Vanessa adds, “So I turned to my scrap pile (larger now, thanks to those winter projects), to build on my Daughter block project.”

Can I put a dent in this scrap heap? It only seems to grow.

“I like that this project is slow, with no end in sight, really. In fact, I’m not sure how many quilt blocks I’ll ultimately make. Enough for a twin-sized quilt? Queen? King? I don’t know. I just pick some scraps that work together, cut the pieces, and sew one simple quilt block. The next day, maybe another.”

That’s it – my entire work space

“It’s a compact little project. My wool pressing pad is perfectly sized—no reason to break out the ironing board. Don’t need a design wall. Don’t even need the cutting mat.”

Taking things one quilt block at a time.

“It’s just one little quilt block today. I can do that. For today, amidst all the turmoil and confusion and anxiety, I can make one little quilt block that pleases just me. And tomorrow, I can do the same.

And that’s enough.”

Quilting’s Director of Content, Vivika DeNegre, impresses us because she’s equally as skilled with knitting needles as she is with quilting needles.

Sweaters in various stages

Completing a baby quilt (Elizabeth Hartman’s Foxes) for a gift.

Mindless half square triangles on my design wall!

Finally, Quilting’s Editorial Director, Denise Starck, says, “I’ve been channeling my inner child with some adult coloring. I bought this book on vacation in Paris 5 years ago and have been saving it. Now seemed like the perfect time to get it out and enjoy my patio and a glass of wine.“

We all have an inner child!

Whatever your creative bug is – coloring, quilting, knitting, music, or just painting rocks (like someone in my neighborhood is doing), grab that bug by the antennae and re-introduce yourself to your infinite imagination! You’ll feel great and you’ll spread more than just bugs – you’ll spread smiles!

Little messages make a big difference!

