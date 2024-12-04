Celebrate National Cookie Day!

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Did you know there is a National Cookie Day?! I most certainly did not but will take any excuse to indulge in some sweet treats. Celebrated every December 4th, this delicious day invites cookie lovers of all kinds to gather, bake, and share their favorite treats. One of our talented designers shared a cookie recipe along with her table runner pattern, so I decided to do the same and pair some tasty recipes with my favorite Christmas table runner patterns. So, grab your apron, thread your machine, and get ready to celebrate the joy of cookies and quilts!

My initial inspiration came from Michelle Freedman’s Peppermint Snowball cookies that inspired her Peppermint Snowball Table Runner which appears in the Winter 2025 issue of McCall’s Quilting.

Peppermint Snowball Table Runner designed and made by Michelle Freedman.

I made her cookies so we could include them in the photos and they turned out great. I love how the cookies match her table runner so sweetly. A touch of peppermint and a pretty pink shade add a festive twist to a traditional holiday cookie. Check out the recipe below and give them a try yourself.

Peppermint Snowball Cookies.

Michelle and Pam’s Peppermint Snowball Cookies

Makes about 16-18 cookies

Ingredients:

✓ 2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour ✓ 1/4 teaspoon salt ✓ 1/4 teaspoon baking powder ✓ 3 tablespoons beetroot powder or add red food dye to desired shade ✓ 2 sticks unsalted butter, softened (*1 cup) ✓ 1/2 cup powdered sugar, plus 1-2 cups more for rolling after baking ✓ 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract ✓ 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, baking powder, and beetroot powder.

In another bowl, cream together the butter and 1/2 cup powdered sugar.

Add vanilla extract and peppermint extract to sugar/butter mixture

Pour the flour mixture into the butter mixture and mix until you don’t see any more dry spots. Be careful not to over-mix or your dough will be crumbly.

Cover the bowl and chill for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line baking sheet with parchment or silicone mat and put a cup of powdered sugar into a bowl.

Roll dough into 1” round balls with your hands and place them about 2” apart on the baking sheet.

Bake for about 12 minutes or until they start to firm up and no longer look wet. The color might look a little lighter, too. Don’t overcook! They will continue to cook as they cool.

Let the cookies cool for 15 minutes.

Roll each cookie in powdered sugar. It will melt a little because the cookies are still warm.

Let the cookies cool completely and then roll them again in the powdered sugar.

If you want the cookies to be extra festive, mix in 1/4 cup of crushed peppermint or peppermint flavor baking chips when you add the flour to the butter mix in step 4. Fold in 1 cup of crushed walnuts or pecans in step 4 for a traditional snowball cookie.

Very Merry Table Runner designed and sewn by Kim Schaefer. Quilted by Susan Lawson.

If you are more of a cut out, sugar cookie kind of person, the Very Merry Table Runner is the perfect table runner to pair with your cookies. The simple trees are very reminiscent of traditional cookie cutter shapes. Now, I’m more inclined to use a prepackaged sugar cookie roll and focus my efforts on decorating my cookies, but for those that are more ambitious than I, this recipe will set you up just right.

Betty Crocker’s Classic Sugar Cookies

Makes about 50-55 cookies

Ingredients:

Cookies

✓ 1-1/2 cups powdered sugar ✓ 1 cup butter, softened ✓ 1 teaspoon vanilla ✓ 1/2 teaspoon almond extract ✓ 1 egg ✓ 2- 1/2 cups Gold Medal™ All Purpose Flour ✓ 1 teaspoon baking soda ✓ 1 teaspoon cream of tartar

Icing

✓ 3 cups powdered sugar ✓ 3 to 5 tablespoons milk ✓ 1/4 teaspoon vanilla ✓ Food colors, if desired ✓ Colored sugar or candy sprinkles, if desired

In large bowl, beat 1-1/2 cups powdered sugar, the softened butter, 1 teaspoon vanilla, the almond extract and egg with electric mixer on medium speed, or mix with spoon, until well blended. Stir in flour, baking soda and cream of tartar. Divide dough in half; shape dough into 2 disks and wrap in plastic wrap. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours.

Heat oven to 375°F.

Roll each disk on lightly floured surface until 1/4 inch thick. Cut with 2- to 2 -1/2” cookie cutters into desired shapes. On ungreased cookie sheets, place cutouts at least 2 inches apart.

Bake 7 to 8 minutes or until edges are light brown. Cool 1 minute; remove from cookie sheets to cooling racks. Cool completely.

In medium bowl, beat 3 cups powdered sugar, 3 tablespoons milk and 1/4 teaspoon vanilla with spoon until smooth and spreadable. If icing is too stiff to spread, add additional milk, 1 teaspoon at a time. Tint with food color. Spread icing on cooled cookies. Decorate as desired with colored sugar or candy sprinkles. Let stand about 4 hours or until icing is set. Store covered in airtight container at room temperature with waxed paper between layers.

Center Attraction Table Runner designed and made by Diane Tomlinson.

This classic table runner design deserves a classic, much-loved cookie to go along with it. And who doesn’t like chocolate cookies?! These Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies are fun to make and even tastier to eat.

Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies from Taste of Home

Makes about 24-30 cookies

Ingredients:

Cookies

✓ 1/2 cup butter, softened ✓ 2/3 cup sugar ✓ 1 large egg, separated, room temperature ✓ 2 tablespoons 2% milk ✓ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ✓ 1 cup all-purpose flour ✓ 1/3 cup baking cocoa ✓ 1/4 teaspoon salt ✓ 1 cup finely chopped walnuts

Filling

✓ 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar ✓ 1 tablespoon butter, softened ✓ 2 teaspoons 2% milk ✓ 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract ✓ 24 milk chocolate kisses

In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in the egg yolk, milk and vanilla. Combine the flour, cocoa and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Cover and refrigerate until easy to handle, about 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 350°. In a small bowl, whisk egg white until foamy. Shape dough into 1-in. balls; dip in egg white, then roll in nuts. Place on greased baking sheets. Using a wooden spoon handle, make an indentation in center of each cookie. Bake until center is set, 10-12 minutes.

For filling, combine the confectioners’ sugar, butter, milk and vanilla; stir until smooth. Spoon or pipe 1/4 teaspoon into each warm cookie; gently press a chocolate kiss in the center. Carefully remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

What better way to celebrate National Cookie Day than by combining two of life’s greatest joys—baking and quilting! As you bake up a batch of cookies and stitch your own festive table runners, I hope you spread a little sweetness this holiday season. And don’t forget to lick the spoon!

