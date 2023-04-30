Cinco de Mayo is upon us and we couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate this year by delving into an array of quilt art inspired by Mexican culture and tradition! So how exactly did Cinco de Mayo come to be? Well, this annual celebration held on May 5th commemorates the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862.

Although it is a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, it has become a significant cultural celebration in the United States, particularly among Mexican-American communities. In fact, Cinco de Mayo has been embraced as a day to celebrate Mexican heritage and culture, with parades, parties, and traditional food and drink. It has also been used as a symbol of pride and solidarity for Mexican-Americans and others who identify with Mexican culture.

So, to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, we’re revisiting some of our favorite designs from Quilting Arts Magazine that highlight Mexican folk art, textiles, and Milagros! From bright beautiful colors and rich textures to meaningful stories and traditions, these quilts highlight Mexico’s unparalleled contribution to quilting artistry. So let’s dive in — prepare to be delighted and inspired!

Diamonds of Nebaj by Laura Lee Fritz

“What textile lover doesn’t enjoy learning about how fiber artists add a bit of spice to their work by combining deep colors, rich textures, and meaningful back-stories in their work? Art quilters often look to other cultures for inspiration: whether it is in the simplicity of Scandinavian design, intricate boro mending on Japanese kimonos, or the color combinations seen in Mexican Milagros or Guatemalan fabrics, we can learn so much by looking beyond our own borders.”

Diamonds of Nebaj • 36 1/2″ x 36 1/2″ • 2014 | Photo by Rod Cortés | Quilted by Laura Lee Fritz

In this piece originally published in 2019, Vivika interviews art quilter Priscilla Bianchi for Quilting Arts Magazine. Her work is a study in vibrant colors, challenging patterns, and pure joy. As a quilt artist, designer, and international teacher, Priscilla creates one-of-a-kind quilts that meld the richness and ethnic appeal of her homeland with the tradition of American quilt making. In her work, brightly colored textiles and Mayan symbolism are intertwined with contemporary quilt designs and high contrast.

Recycled Circles by Jane LaFazio

Fiber artist Jane LaFazio has honed her observational skills well through art journaling, sketching, and painting. Consequently, she has an uncanny knack for combining textures and techniques that work together in mixed-media quilts.

Recycled Circles paper quilt by Jane LaFazio

In this feature originally published in 2014, after being mesmerized by images posted to to social media, Vivika chats with Jane Lafazio about her travels to San Miguel de Allende, Mexio and how they have inspired a series of her quilt art and other fiber art.

Milagros by Vivika DeNegre

In this piece originally published in 2019, editor, Vivika DeNegre explores the world of Milagros featured in the June/July 2019 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine. Milagro is the Spanish word for miracle. These religious folk charms have their roots in Spanish and Latin American culture. Each tiny charm has a different meaning and is offered to a saint as a prayer for a specific need or carried in gratitude as a reminder of prayers answered.

Hearts represent love, joy, longing ad worry, but also the sacred heart of Mary and Jesus. Hands stand for friendship, strength, creativity, and creation. Both of these images are often paired with wings (angels) and flames (the Holy Spirit), and sometimes topped with a crown.

“Sometimes inspiration for a project comes from a variety of cultural sources. That is the case for my mixed-media Milagros. I was recently gifted a small stash of fancy fabrics—gorgeous sheers, silks, beaded trim, and colorful snips of Indian saris—that were just itching to be used in fiber art. But they had me stumped: the beads and bangles needed to be kept intact and the sheers would look best if they remained sheer. I knew I’d think of something.”

As you can see, inspiration for beautiful expression through fabric and thread can come from so many sources, including the cultures that can be found flourishing all around us. So let’s take a moment to truly appreciate Mexican tradition, art, and beauty on this day of celebration. And if you enjoy learning about textile traditions and want to explore using color, symbolism, and stitch, we encourage you to dive into the pages of Quilting Arts Magazine. You won’t be disappointed.