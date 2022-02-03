Celebrating with Bonnie Hunter | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 69

Bonnie Hunter celebrates the 40th anniversary of Quiltmaker magazine and the Ruby Jubilee Mystery quilt along with Tracy, Lori, and Ginger! After the hosts catch up and have a rousing conversation about die cutting, Bonnie joins the show. In the final segment, there is mail. A listener writes in to ask about what kind of sewing machine you need to sew leather. Stay tuned!
Welcome | Tracy, Lori, and Ginger
Tracy, Lori and Ginger catch up.
Baltimore Halloween Album Quilt
Gnome Accuquilt die
Ruby Jubilee
Learn more about the Ruby Jubilee Mystery Quilt Along in Quiltmaker Magazine starting in the January 2022 issue.
Open Studios | Bonnie Hunter
Bonnie Hunter is the queen of scrap quilts. She started her love affair with quilting in a home economics class her senior year of high school in 1980 and has never looked back. Bonnie teaches workshops and lectures to quilt guilds all over the world, and enjoys challenging quilters to break the rules, think outside the box, and find what brings them joy. Bonnie also writes a regular column for Quiltmaker Magazine entitled “Addicted to Scraps” to help you to put various aspects of your own Scrap Users System to good use!
Follow Bonnie on Instagram @quiltville_bonnie and on her Facebook page QuiltvilleFriends.
Listener Mail
Sewing leather on a domestic machine
