Celebrating with Patriotic Quilts

Patriotic quilts are always a favorite of quilters. Make a quilt to celebrate 4th of July, Memorial Day, Flag Day or a homecoming for beloved military family members. These quilts are all designed to honor the land that you love.

Proudly display a new red, white, and blue quilt in your home. We have selected 12 of our best-selling patriotic quilt patterns and bundled them into one convenient collection download. Consisting of many traditional quilt patterns with a few modern designs mixed in, this collection is sure to please anyone. Show your pride and get started on your next patriotic quilt instantly!

12 amazing quilts.

Patriotic Quilts eBook contains 5 favorite patterns that are favorites from Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting. Featuring 3 bed-sized quilts, a table runner, and a wool penny rug, this is a great collection of traditional patterns. For each Patriotic Quilts E-book purchase, a portion of proceeds will be donated to Quilts of Valor.

Classic quilts from Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting.

Flag Day, celebrated annually on June 14th, is a lesser-known patriotic holiday. Flag Day is a time when Americans reflect on the foundations of this nation’s freedom. The flag of the United States is an enduring symbol of our country’s ideals since its early days.

In this blog, Katie Chicarello reflects on the meaning of Flag Day and offers a free patriotic download of Firework Flag. Designed by Gigi Khalsa, this project could be completed in a weekend. This mini quilt can be used as a small wall hanging or table topper, or can easily be made into a pillow (it finishes at 18″ square). Use some colored canvas or Essex linen in place of cotton fabric and create a great outdoor decoration as well. Included are instructions for making this design into a pillow. You’ve still got time to make this fun project before 4th of July this year!

Celebrate America.

Whip up this mini quilt or pillow quickly, just in time for 4th of July.

Celebrate a variety of national holidays to honor great Americans or historic events with these designs. Simple and quick wall hangings or table toppers make perfect additions to your Memorial Day or Independence Day festivities.

Patriotic Inspiration.

Looking for some more quick projects to make in time for the 4th of July 2020? Don’t fret! We’ve got a couple for great ideas for you. Lori, editor of McCall’s Quilting, was looking for a quick project and came up with an excellent solution. She had a gorgeous Fireworks Americana panel from Hoffman, a night scene with a city skyline and fireworks exploding in a beautiful show of lights. She simply quilted it with a lovely all-over motif and bound it. Read more about Lori’s quilt here: https://www.quiltingdaily.com/quick-patriotic-quilt/. Surprise! You’ll find a free download of our Rippling Waves quilting motif in available in Lori’s blog.

Here at Quilting Daily, we’ve been working to get our quilting motifs digitized for use on longarm quilting machines. Lori has been able to test a few of the designs and she wanted to use one of them on her Fireworks panel. She decided to use the Rippling Waves motif. You can read more about our new quilting motifs in this blog on our website.

Our newly digitized designs are available for purchase on the Quilting Daily website.

Lori’s quick quilt with beautiful quilting.

Rippling Waves Quilting Motif.

Finish this spunky table runner in an afternoon. My Patriotic Table Runner is a super cute project that could easily be made in a few days. Our Sew Easy lesson helps you create one-of-a-kind stars. Designed by Jean Nolte, this table runner finishes at 20” x 44” and is made up of 3 (8”) star blocks and 8 (4”) blocks. Change up the colors in the design and this pattern could easily work for other holidays, such as Halloween and Christmas. So versatile!

Quick project for the 4th of July.

Whether you have been quilting for years or would just like to get started with an eBook that has some meaning, be sure to download this free eBook of patriotic quilt patterns. Each of the quilt patterns featured in the book is a different level of difficulty – meaning you are sure to find the right quilt that works for you.

This free eBook comes with everything you need to learn how to quilt each of the free patriotic quilt patterns featured below including

Liberty Star is a lap quilt pattern that will show someone you love just how much you care.

is a lap quilt pattern that will show someone you love just how much you care. Coming Home uses yellow ribbon details to define the quilt and features an extra hidden pocket.

uses yellow ribbon details to define the quilt and features an extra hidden pocket. Patriot Star uses photos from members of the armed forces in the center of each quilt block.

Liberty Star.

Coming Home.

Patriot Star.

Happy 4th of July!

