Charmed by Precuts: Cheryl Brickey Artist Profile

South Carolina quilter Cheryl Brickey finds precut fabrics offer a palette for creating quilts of all kinds, from traditional to modern. Just add ingenuity and a bit of contrast.

Quilter, pattern designer, and author Cheryl Brickey began using precut fabrics early in her quilting journey for a purely practical reason: she liked scrappy quilts and didn’t have a fabric stash. Charm packs of 5-inch squares offered an easy and affordable way to get 20–30 coordinating prints to use in her quilt.

From that practical beginning, Brickey developed creative ways to use precuts in traditional and modern quilt designs. She recently published Just One Charm Pack Quilts, a book of 18 projects using your charm pack stash (C&T Publishing, June 2021).

Why focus on making quilts from charm packs? “I find that it is sometimes easier to design quilts working within some constraints or parameters,” says Brickey. “For the quilts in the book, my goal was to create a good-sized quilt using only one charm pack, an additional fabric, and a background fabric. Working within these limitations in the numbers and amounts of fabric helped facilitate creativity in the designs.”

If you’re not used to working with precuts, designing a quilt from scratch can seem limiting—or intimidating. Using her vast experience working with charm squares, Brickey began by brainstorming all the different building blocks (half-square triangles, square-in-a-square, Flying Geese, etc.) that the charm squares could make, and then she played with those building blocks to create her designs.

“For Ships Ahoy, I started working with square-in-a square blocks using the charm square as the center of the block. I rotated, grouped, and added different sashings until I had a design I liked,” she says. “The block shape reminded me of lifesaver rings, so I decided to use an older nautical-themed Bonnie and Camille collection from Moda—which played into the design. My longarmer, Carol, quilted Ships Ahoy using a quilting design that resembled ocean waves.”

Ships Ahoy, 2020, 45″ x 50″, photo by C&T Publishing.

For Star Surround, her goal was to incorporate the charm squares into a star design. “I originally started with using the charm squares as the star points, but the design would not work with the fabric constraints I had given myself. So, I changed gears and used the charm squares for the center of the stars, which worked out well,” she says.

Star Surround, 2020, 51½″ x 51½″, photo by C&T Publishing.

Precuts can be a godsend by coordinating colors and prints for the quilter, but Brickey has learned to mix things up a bit to create a successful design.

“I find that when designing quilts with strong geometric shapes (my favorite), it is important to have good contrast between the prints from the precuts and the background of the quilt. Because precut collections typically have a few prints that are either really dark or really light, when I design precut quilt patterns, I always try to design with 3–4 fewer pieces than the total number of the pieces in the packs so that any print that does not have good contrast with the background can be excluded and the quilter will still have enough pieces to make the quilt.”

To ensure a balance of contrast, Brickey typically designs quilts in grayscale, noting which fabric pieces need to have good contrast between each other. Then she auditions the precut collections and, once she selects the precut she wishes to use, she chooses additional fabrics (background, binding, etc.) based on the quilt design and precut collection colorway.

“I think that sometimes having all of the prints from a precut together look a little busy in a quilt, so pairing them with a solid (or an almost solid) gives the eye a place to rest and makes the quilt more appealing,” Brickey says. “Jelly Lanterns is a jelly roll-friendly design that places the blocks made with the Blueberry Park collection by Karen Lewis for Robert Kaufman on a large amount of white background. The white in the quilt balances the colorful strips from Blueberry Park.”

Jelly Laterns, 2016, 48½″ x 68½″, photo by Michelle Bartholemew.

Using white space and solids also helps to give precut quilts a modern look. “I think that precuts definitely have a place in more modern quilts. Using precuts with a variety of prints works well with a modern quilt that has a more graphic design, negative space, or alternative block layout,” says Brickey. Her pattern Arrow Point Path is a great example of this. She made one version using a variety of solids in blues and greens and another version with charm packs from the Chicopee collection by Denyse Schmidt that still has a very modern look.

Arrow Point Path, Version 1, 2017, 60½″ x 70½″, photo by Michelle Bartholemew.

Arrow Point Path, Version 2, 2017, 60½″ x 70½″, photo by Cheryl Brickey.

Modern, traditional, or in between, Brickey shows that quilts made from precuts can be fun, creative, and unique.

This piece originally appeared in the Love of Quilting Nov/Dec 2021 issue.