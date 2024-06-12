Chocolate Cherry Pie: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4401
On this episode, Sara Gallegos presents a quilt that is simply delicious, Chocolate Cherry Pie by Lynn Christenson. You’ll see the original quilt, as well as Sara’s twist on the fabric choices to switch up the “ingredients.” Using classic patchwork techniques for a sweet design, this is a quilt pattern you’ll find yourself making again and again. Enjoy a sweet slice of Chocolate Cherry Pie.
Tools Used in This Episode
1/4″ Foot
Single hole needle plate
Tools Used Throughout the Series
Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF
Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut
Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio
Batting & Fabric
Fabrics Used: Thatched by Robin Pickens for Moda
Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Published In
You’ll find Chocolate Cherry Pie, originally by Lynn Christensen, in the January/February 2024 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4400 series eBooklet!
