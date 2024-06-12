Chocolate Cherry Pie: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4401

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

On this episode, Sara Gallegos presents a quilt that is simply delicious, Chocolate Cherry Pie by Lynn Christenson. You’ll see the original quilt, as well as Sara’s twist on the fabric choices to switch up the “ingredients.” Using classic patchwork techniques for a sweet design, this is a quilt pattern you’ll find yourself making again and again. Enjoy a sweet slice of Chocolate Cherry Pie.

✓ 1/4″ Foot ✓ Single hole needle plate

Batting & Fabric

Fabrics Used: Thatched by Robin Pickens for Moda Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

You’ll find Chocolate Cherry Pie, originally by Lynn Christensen, in the January/February 2024 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4400 series eBooklet!

