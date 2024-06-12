Shopping Cart

ARTICLES

Chocolate Cherry Pie: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4401

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments
On this episode, Sara Gallegos presents a quilt that is simply delicious, Chocolate Cherry Pie by Lynn Christenson. You’ll see the original quilt, as well as Sara’s twist on the fabric choices to switch up the “ingredients.” Using classic patchwork techniques for a sweet design, this is a quilt pattern you’ll find yourself making again and again. Enjoy a sweet slice of Chocolate Cherry Pie.

Tools Used in This Episode

1/4″ Foot

Single hole needle plate

Tools Used Throughout the Series

Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting & Fabric

Fabrics Used: Thatched by Robin Pickens for Moda

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

You’ll find Chocolate Cherry Pie, originally by Lynn Christensen, in the January/February 2024 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4400 series eBooklet!

