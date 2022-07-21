Christmas Quilting in July Pattern Roundup

We know that it seems like we were just waving flags and parading down the streets celebrating the 4th of July—because we were. But July also means it’s already time to start thinking about and getting organized for Holiday quilting season. That’s why at Quilting Daily, the month of July is all about Christmas Quilting in July! So, true to form, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite holiday quilting patterns as well as some extra resources for holiday inspiration so that we can help you get on top of your holiday to-do’s while you’re still enjoying your summer. Check them out below!

Winter Solstice

Winter Solstice by Holly Holderman

Show off your favorite toile or large-scale print with this classic throw-sized quilt pattern by Holly Holderman. This simple pattern features easy blocks with a fast setting and no borders. The Winter Solstice quilt can be dressed up with the addition of fabric-covered buttons. This timeless quilt is so fun to make you might need to make several.

Christmas Sampler

While the weather outside may be frightful, this Christmas Sampler quilt will make your holidays so delightful! All your favorite Christmas motifs are pieced and arranged into pretty rows, for a super fun sampler row quilt. Make rows of stocking, wreaths, ornaments, trees and gifts as a gift to yourself or a very lucky person on your list. This is one quilt you’ll want to pull out year after year to bring an extra helping of holiday cheer to your celebrations.

This pattern was originally published in McCall’s Quilting November/December 2018.

Snowflake Star

Snowflake Star by Scott Flanagan

The blocks in Scott Flanagan’s Snowflake Star quilt vary only slightly in piecing but significantly in color. The alternating blocks placement creates the effect of large stars set in a lattice of crisp blue and white. Crisp batiks are used in this quilt but it is easily adapted to a variety of fabric choices. The sharp points utilize the accuracy of foundation piecing. This is the perfect quilt for the quilter who wants to expand their piecing skills.

This pattern was originally published in Quiltmaker November/December 2018.

Cabin in the Tulips

Add a modern twist to a traditional Log Cabin block with this fun and festive Cabin in the Tulips quilt pattern by Dodi Lee Poulsen. You can easily customize it with your own favorite fabrics to make a quilt worthy of being displayed year-round.

Frosty Friends

Whimsical critters don festive winter attire in Margie Ullery’s sweet Frosty Friends placemat pattern. Four different designs are included featuring 2 penguins and 2 snowmen and are guaranteed to look adorable on your table throughout the winter season. These cute mini quilts are so quick to stitch up, you will want to make a second set to give to a friend. This design is very stash friendly with its small pieces. Combine wintry prints and batiks like Margie or use holiday prints for a more festive look.

Well, there’s a start. We’ll be passing along more of our favorite Christmas quilting patterns as we keep edging toward the holidays. And if you’d like even more yuletide inspiration make sure to check out our Christmas Quilts Pattern Collection with 8 of our favorite Christmas quilts! This is a holly, jolly pattern collection you don’t want to miss. You can also check out our Best of Christmas Quilts Lookbook!

We want to know…have you started on your Christmas quilting yet?