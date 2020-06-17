Classes That Rock | Podcast

Angela Huffman, co-host of Love of Quilting TV and owner of Quilted Joy Designs, joins the podcast to share her quilting journey and teaching philosophy. Tracy shares a letter from a listener who is looking for tips on getting her 11-year-old her first sewing machine. In Fine Finishes, we discuss what happens when the student becomes the master.

SUBSCRIBE:

Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | RSS

EPISODE SUMMARY:

Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!

Welcome | Tracy, Lori, and Ginger Letter from a Listener

Quilt & Tell listener Beth’s quilt created by her 11-year old daughter.

Tracy highly suggests the The EverSewn Sparrow 20 sewing machine for younger sewist just getting started.

The EverSewn Sparrow 20: http://www.eversewn.com/sparrow20

Tracy also suggests the Brother LB5000 Star Wars sewing machine for Star Wars fans that are just getting started. It also is a great starter machine for those who want to try embroidery.

Brother LB5000 Star Wars: https://www.brother-usa.com/products/lb5000s

Ginger highly suggests the CP6350M Sewing Machine Cosplay Edition sewing machine. It is especially great starter machine for cosplay enthusiasts.

CP6350M Sewing Machine Cosplay Edition: https://www.singer.com/cp6350m-sewing-machine-cosplay-edition

Open Studio | Angela Huffman

Love of Quilting TV Co-Host Angela Huffman.

Learn more about Angela at: https://quiltedjoy.com/

Listen to the episode to get a 15% off coupon code for Angela’s Express Lane to the Free-Motion Highway workshop. Registration closes on 6/26/20.

TALK TO US!

Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/

Email us: [email protected]

Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive

Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews