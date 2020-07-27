Cleaning, Sorting, Organizing and Quiltmaking

When the stay-at-home order was first issued, I didn’t realize that it would go on and on. But as the weeks turned to months, I found myself looking at my house and thinking about how I could make things prettier, neater, and more organized. In fact, look at my pantry. I got new containers and it made a huge difference in how neat and tidy it looks. This used to be a whole shelf full of assorted bags, jars, and boxes.

One neat and tidy shelf.

Then moving on to my studio. Well, that was a bigger deal. The amount of fabric I have in my studio at any one time is pretty frightening. I have my fabrics sorted into 60-quart plastic tubs; sorted by color except for the batiks which are all together in one crammed-to-overflowing tub.

Often when I decide on my next project, I choose the color by which of my fabric tubs is in the greatest danger of running over. But recently I was looking at the yellow/orange tub and so many of the fabrics were old and outdated I decided that I needed to use some of it up.

So first, as I generally do when I’m making a scrap quilt, I went to the box of orphan blocks and found the blocks that were the right color. I found 12 or so blocks. I started sewing blocks and pieces of fabric together, improv style.

I do want to tell you about some of the orphan blocks I used. There was a set of five pieces of green batik. They were step-outs for a lesson in an issue of Quilter’s Newsletter. The finished block was colored with marker and then stitched with black thread to create a design. I had five step-outs beginning with a blank piece of the green batik and ending with the finished block. I started working to complete the four step-outs and spent an hour completing just a quarter of one block. My impatience won, and I decided to leave them all as they were.

Step-out #2 The outlines were drawn.

Step-out #5 The Completed Block

There is not a pattern for either the front or the back of this quilt. I arranged the pieces and parts on my design wall and moved things around as I went to make the arrangement of the parts pleasing to me. It’s a freeing way to make quilts. I often use this method to make quilt backs. You can read a little more about how I do my improv piecing in this blog.

Here is the front. Because of all the green from those step-outs, I was free to add lots more pieces of green to this side of the quilt.

The Improv Pieced Front

Here is the back. I’d used most of the oddball things on the front, so this side of the quilt is almost all yellow.

The Back of the Quilt

And here is the tub for yellow/orange fabric. I succeeded in getting the tub much emptier.

Sweet Success – the Yellow/Orange Tub

The end of the story is that shortly after I finished the quilt, Tasha, my granddaughter, accidentally ruined her comforter. We talk every Saturday and she did more than just a little hinting two weeks in a row about needing a quilt. In fact, she said something about her grandmother who loved her very much having a stash of completed quilts. So, I sent her pictures of two quilts to choose from and she said she loved the one that looked like a meadow. So, the quilt got a name, Tashi’s Meadow. And here it is on her bed with my grand-dog, Banner.

Banner and Tashi’s Meadow

How about you? Have you been bitten by the organizing bug? Are you getting projects completed? Using up some of your accumulated “fabric inventory”?

If you are looking to use scraps and don’t feel comfortable doing improv piecing, here is a Scrap Quilts ebook And we also have a digital edition of Fons & Porter’s Scrap Quilts magazine from 2016.

Until next time,

Happy quilting,

Lori