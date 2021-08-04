Color, Color, Color: Low-Risk Play Encourages High-Quality Learning

I love color. What quilter doesn’t? For me as a beginning quilter, part of the draw to quilting was the endlessly fascinating ways color can be used in a quilt. Yet my early quilts were very matchy-matchy and all of the colors had to ‘go.’ They looked OK. But just OK. I relaxed over the years, learned a bit about color theory, and now appreciate the impact of color and value in quilts.

I also realized that color play takes work and understanding—which is why I am loving the ‘Jumpstart Your Art’ series by Lyric Montgomery Kinard in Quilting Arts Magazine. Lyric is an incredible artist and teacher and this series is a terrific resource for understanding color theory—how to use it and how to play with it.

I am still learning, practicing, and improving.

Lyric makes up many colorful fabric bases for creating and learning from ‘bad art’ making.

In her series, Lyric encourages readers to create ‘bad art’—a freeing exercise that creates some successes, some failures all while freely playing with and learning from your materials. Her theory is, if you enter an exercise giving yourself permission to toss the whole thing in the trash can when you are done, all fear of failure disappears and you are free to take risks you wouldn’t if you were trying to make ‘good art.’

This five-part series of articles began in the Spring 2021 issue. Each article focuses on a color prompt and an exercise. She also provides tips for play and how to analyze your work. The key to playing with color is being willing to challenge yourself, to experiment, and to fail. How else can we learn than from making mistakes?

I am still—and perhaps always will be—a student of color theory. Thank you, Lyric, for your guidance!

Artwork at top: Detail of work by Lyric Montgomery Kinard