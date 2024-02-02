Shopping Cart

ARTICLES Articles 2 min read

Color Play! with Gigi Levsen: Chrysler by Hilary Bobker

Gigi Levsen
0 Comments
using color in quiltmaking
New Workshop! Join Catherine Redford in the brand-new online workshop Free-Motion Quilting: Fillers, Feathers, and Beyond!. Save your seat, the workshop begins January 16, 2024.

I just love the lineup of quilts and quilt projects that’s featured in the latest issue of McCall’s Quilting, many inspired by the sleek, stylish Art Deco aesthetic. It was such a treat to look through all the gorgeous designs and curate a group of quilts that are all unique and special on their own, but come together to demonstrate the breadth and versatility of the Art Deco look. When it comes to using color in quiltmaking, these creators know exactly what they’re doing! And if you’re interested in seeing more Color Play! articles like this one, click here.

playing with color in quilting
Check out the latest double issue of McCall’s Quilting!

Chrysler by Hilary Bobker

One of the most dynamic, dramatic designs in the issue is Chrysler by Hilary Bobker. It’s so elegant in black and metallic gold (If, like me, you just love a metallic fabric, look for Windham Fabrics metallic gold and silver wherever you buy your fabrics—they’re so pretty and practically perfect in every way). Thanks to foundation piecing, the blocks look complicated but are very simple to sew.

using color in quiltmaking
Chrysler by Hilary Bobker

Ready for the Remix?

So, of course, I had to try it for myself! I couldn’t really improve upon Hilary’s color choices, so I just changed them completely and used the Essentials Bubbles Up line from Wilmington Prints. It was quick, easy, and fun to stitch up these effervescent fabrics with the foundation. The tricky part was deciding what to do with my 4 sections after I finished them!

One of the foundation-pieced sections.

I’d originally planned to put a border around the sections, as it’s a part of the foundation, even though I was short on fabric and would have to piece a couple of borders (look on the lower left!).

using color in quiltmaking
I did consider adding the border strips that are part of the foundation.

But then I thought that if I skipped the border, I might be able to create some different compositions. Like the four-pointed star shape above. Which is nice!

A totally different composition!

But I liked the bold, bursting look of the original composition better, ultimately. If I just joined 4 sections (without the outer borders) with 1”-wide strips as sashes, then I could get a cool design for a small pillow or something.

using color in quiltmaking
So bold! So beautiful!

And if I wanted to make more and join them together, I could get such an amazing repeating pattern! It’s got the bursting parts and also the four-pointed star shape parts. Wouldn’t this make an incredible quilt (if I get more fabric, LOL)?

Wow, I should make this quilt!

How Will You Try Using Color in Quiltmaking?

I love trying out our featured patterns and seeing how they can be modified and adapted to make something different. I hope you do too; it makes my day when I get photos of a quilt that someone has made from one of our patterns. Using quilt patterns doesn’t mean your work can’t be totally unique! If you decide to play with using color in quiltmaking, we want to hear about your experiences and see the results. Share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments section below. Happy quilting!

