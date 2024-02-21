Have you looked through the recent double issue of McCall’s Quilting yet? Isn’t it gorgeous?! The cover is a beautiful representation of the designs contained within; just look at that lovely color palette, those sharp angles, those clean lines on Deco Dazzle, the matching pillow and runner set by cover girl Dawn Fisher Polomski. It’s such a cool, versatile pattern, as I discovered when I made my own version by placing fussy cut prints for foundation piecing! Click here to dive into more Color Play! articles like this one.

Deco Dazzle by Dawn Fisher Polomski

It’s one of those patterns that looks more complicated and tricky to sew than it really is, thanks to foundation piecing. The block design on the runner and pillow are identical but for the size; the pillow has slightly larger foundations which is what I used.

So when I started planning my version, I decided on prints from the Ancient Beauty collection from Robert Kaufman; not only would they give me a totally different look than the original design, but I could use some of the prints deliberately to add even more variety and style to this already stylish pattern

Some of the prints from the Ancient Beauty collection from Robert Kaufman.

Fussy Cut Foundation Piecing

The trickiest part was aligning the patches on the foundation so that the prints would be displayed just right. The two prints I hoped to fussy cut and feature were a fancy stripe (in one of the stripes, natch) and a medallion-style print (on the corner of each section). With all the foundation flipping and working on the opposite side where you can’t see the fabric placement as you sew, this can be tricky! So, I aligned part of the stripe with the seam line on the foundation.

To feature the stripe print in area 4, align the stripe with the seam line.

One of my best tips for centering fussy cut prints for foundation piecing is to fold every seam line on the foundation and crease it well before you start, so you can easily line up sections of the print using the fold as a reference. It also makes the foundation papers easier to remove when you’re done. I folded the foundation to ensure my stripe patch would cover the whole area.

The fold the section to make sure the patch will fit the entire area.

To center the medallion print in the corner of each section, I made a template of the finished shape. I could then place my template on the fabric exactly where I wanted the print to be in the area.

The template can help place the fabric just right.

Next Steps

Next, I used my Clover air-erasable pen to mark the template shape on the fabric, then folded at the seam line to ensure the entire foundation area would be covered by the fabric.

A little extra effort and patience upfront can make for great results in the end.

Then, I can use a pin point to match the right part of the print to the right part of the foundation. You can’t be too careful with all the foundation flipping!

Use a pin to align the print with the foundation.

Once the patch was correctly aligned, I pinned the patch right on the seam line so it wouldn’t shift at all while I sewed that final seam.

Almost done! Let’s not get reckless; pin everything in place!

Finishing Up

It was a little extra work up front to place those prints on the foundation, but I’m pleased with the effect. I used the same fabric in each area of all four sections but a different colorway in each. So every section is different but they’re cohesive and eye-catching when joined into a complete composition.

My version of Deco Dazzle! So different! So dramatic! So decorative! So dazzling!]

I hope you try placing fussy cut prints for foundation piecing; you can get some wonderful and unexpected results! How would you create your own version of Dawn Fisher Polomski’s Deco Dazzle pillow? We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts with us on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments section below. Happy quilting!