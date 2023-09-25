Have you ever wondered how to play with color in quilting? Every quilt pattern is like a treasure chest bursting with endless possibilities! Just imagine: for every stitch a quilter takes, there’s a colorful kaleidoscope of choices left unexplored. What would happen if we dared to defy convention and transformed a familiar pattern into something delightfully unexpected, wonderfully new, and absolutely one-of-a-kind? Well Gigi Levsen, editor of McCall’s Quilting, is doing just that! Keep reading to get her top tips on unleashing your creativity.

Create Cozy Winter Cabins with Gigi Levsen

I hope you’re enjoying the November/December 2023 issue of McCall’s Quilting! In our curated collection of outstanding holiday quilts, one of the super stand outs is our cover quilt, Winter Cabins, by Bonnie Osness. I love how it’s a sampler-style quilt with a lot of different blocks but it has such a deliberate, cohesive look that is so stylish and appealing. In order to test our pattern and to try out new looks for the pattern, I sewed up a few blocks in an entirely different fabric collection and used them to make a fast, fun alternate version of this incredible design.

Let the Fabric Inspire You

When I saw the Country Christmas collection, designed by Kanvas Studio for Benartex, with its delightful panel featuring evergreens and red barns, I thought of those red barn blocks right away. It could be a great way to work with the Winter Cabins pattern and give both the panel and the pattern an updated, Christmas-forward look. I could make just a few tree and barn blocks but still have a dynamic quilt in almost no time, using the pieced blocks as part of a border for the panel, and reinforcing the thematic motifs in both the pattern and the panel.

Using only prints from the collection, I picked fabrics for the barns (red with white snowflakes), barn motifs (a white Christmas lights print), barn roofs (a red & black diagonal gingham), trees (green & white diagonal gingham), with two different fabrics for backgrounds (a scattered scenic print and a black print with white snowflakes). I also got a printed stripe that I could insert between blocks for more festive fun.

The fabrics I chose for my Color Pay version of Winter Cabins, not including the center panel. I cut the stripe fabric before I took the picture, so they’re all ready to go!

Panel Perfection

The panel has a pretty, evocative scene printed on it; I could even mirror the value placement in my borders to create additional interest, with lighter fabrics framing the bottom and darker fabrics framing the top, with the side borders acting as transitional elements between the top and bottom.

The Country Christmas printed panel.

I made one of the barn blocks with a light, snow scene print background, and two barn blocks with the black snowflake background. The smaller barn blocks finish at 9”, so that’s how wide I decided to make my borders.

I only made 3 barn blocks but the original pattern has way more unique blocks to choose from!

Creative Contrast

I also made Flying Geese for the trees with both the white background and the black background. I didn’t make them with tree trunks so they’re different from Bonnie’s trees in that regard as well. My plan was to use the light background near the bottom of the panel to look like the snowy foreground, and the dark background blocks could be placed closer to the top of the panel to continue the look of the night sky.

Flying Geese with different backgrounds make excellent evergreen trees.

Once the blocks were sewn, I was able to arrange each side border to my liking by including patches of different lengths of the snow print on the bottom of each side border. Then the barn and tree blocks could be interspersed with fussy cut patches of the stripe print to make each side a little different. Finally, I measured and calculated how much of the black print would be needed to complete each side border and those were done! The bottom border has the 4 Flying Geese as a tree and large barn block, giving the impression that there are all kinds of red buildings in the scene. The top border is simply the black snowflake print.

The finished project, framed with tree and barn blocks, fussy cut stripes, and large patches. It came together so quickly!

How Will You Play with Color?

I’ve been really interested recently in panel prints and how versatile the border treatments can be. Using the panel image itself as inspiration for how to frame it is a clever, creative way to put your own spin on almost any panel or pattern. So now that you know one option for how to play with color in quilting, it’s time to start stitching! There are so many different panel options to explore and one can use almost any quilt pattern, including Winter Cabins, as a starting point for framing these wonderful works of art. And be sure to share your creations with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below. Happy quilting!