Color Play! with Gigi Levsen: Winter Cabins

Color Play! with Gigi Levsen

Every quilting patterns contains multitudes of possibilities. For every design decision that a quilter makes, there are hundreds that were not made. What if we explore some of those options and use an existing pattern to make something totally different, new, and unique? At McCall’s Quilting, we’re committed to sharing quilt projects that can be used to make so much more than a single quilt—each pattern can be a creative jumping off point for multiple one-of-a-kind projects. We show Color Play options in many of our patterns and our Color Play blog series is a way to explore those projects in more depth, share tips, tricks, and ideas, and inspire you to design and create your own unique projects.

Dive Into Color Play! with Gigi Levsen

