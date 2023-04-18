What is that giant thing? It’s kind of blue in the center—wide and skinny—and are those random strips of grays and low-volume lights on either side? Well, this ‘creation’ is a fraction of a huge work-in-progress quilt I started at a quilt retreat. But “What is a quilt retreat,” you say? For the uninitiated, a quilt retreat, generally, is several days long and often away from home where you and other quilty cohorts can immerse yourselves in sewing, quilting, chatting, shared activities, and more.

Of course, each retreat is different but they often give you a huge chunk of time and space to sew to your heart’s content without usual responsibilities such as working at a job, parenting, cooking, dog walking, etc. In other words, Quilters’ Heaven! There are many ‘big name’ retreats in foreign lands or tropical locations.

So much snow!

I haven’t been on any of those, although I hope to someday. I’m talking smaller — like 25-40 people — probably your guildmates or other quilt friends, and often off-season at a hotel or conference center, which helps keep prices down. Thus, the snow pictured above.

Get away!

I was in New Hampshire at the end of March at the annual retreat of my Modern Quilt Guild chapter. The facility had several feet of snow a couple weeks before our retreat and most of it had melted but these ‘mounds’ had slipped off the metal roof and made some impressive piles near the entrance to the gym where we held a four-day retreat.

A peek at the space where we quilted the hours away

Let’s not bury that fact: yes, four days! The best retreats are at least a long weekend, preferably a little longer. This provides ample time to sew without the normal distractions of home life. Travel is sometimes involved but the retreat I attended was less than a two-hour drive away. The conference center we were at provided lodging and meals, too, and everything was walkable, even wheelchair accessible.

We had an additional space off of the gym to use, which had a fridge and coffee maker, chairs and couches, and plenty of space for the snacks everyone brought. Restrooms were nearby, too. Our group’s workspace was in the gym and the organizers set up tables — one per person — clustered in small groups. People brought items to share—irons and ironing boards, batting as design walls, mats and rotary cutters — and each individual set up his/her area as suited their needs.

An example of what the design walls look like

I chose a corner of the gym near the wall and hung up a huge batting as a design wall—as you can see in the image at the top. My project is a king-size quilt and this photo shows about one-fifth of it. Yes, it is large: the finished quilt will be 116″ square!

Space Galore

The first day of retreat I spent trimming almost 40 uneven strips to their proper length—that may not sound so bad but when they are 116″ plus with a design element that needs centering, that’s a lot of smoothing and cajoling of fabric not to mention long, narrow space! This photo shows my table plus an additional small table I brought—be sure to check with the organizers for the OK to bring something like this along—where I placed taped markings to help me align the colored design elements before trimming off the ends of the background strips.

My work space at the retreat

There is no way I could set up a long stretch of adjoining tables for this trimming task at my home—making this the perfect project to bring to retreat. A great benefit of most retreats is the bounteous space available—floor space, wall space, maybe a bonus room for time away from sewing or a kitchenette like we had—much more than most people have at home.

An adorable (and delicious) sewing-themed birthday cake!

Now, not all retreats are like this so check in advance with organizers to align your needs and expectations with what is available at the facility. Speaking of snacking and a bonus room, we celebrated guild members’ birthdays with a sewing-themed cake made by our guild president, a fabulous baker. It was beautiful and delicious—and far away from our sewing so there were no spills or mess to worry about.

Beauty to Behold

During the entire time we were at retreat, work was going up and down on design walls, spread out on the floor, and in-progress all around the room. It is beautiful and inspiring to see this work all around you!

Look at the gorgeous works on these design walls

Not only for the eye candy aspect, it also provides a window into yourself and how you work—maybe the way Justin pressed his blocks just gave you an idea of how to press yours differently or the way Suzanne used red so generously gave you ‘permission’ to splurge on that color, too, in your next project.

Soulmates

Perhaps the most important element of retreat is bathing in the camaraderie of guild friends and quilt lovers—your peeps! I sat in a cluster of five tables and two of the quilters were ‘new friends’ to me. We were not an overly chatty group but our conversations were warm, pleasant, and supportive. I now have new friends to connect with at our next in-person guild meeting or other event.

When you have work up on the wall, people often come by to visit and ask about your piece. Every single person who came by was eager to engage with my quilt and its progress, and I shared some challenges I was facing, too. To this, several people shared excellent suggestions—one, in particular, I am definitely going to use and it will positively influence the course of how I construct this quilt! I can’t wait to get re-started now that I am back home.

So, if I haven’t yet convinced you to attend a quilt retreat, here’s one more suggestion: If you have a spouse or partner you don’t want to leave behind, choose a destination retreat that offers you a quilting experience and your travel-mate something they can do while you’re sewing—like golf, hiking, or other activities they like (and maybe you don’t). That way, you can connect for some meals and togetherness plus have lots of fun things to talk about. “How was your day, dear?” will never be more fun and interesting!

I hope you enjoy a quilt retreat soon!

Quilt on,

Kristine