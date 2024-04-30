Cool & Cozy: Materials for Summer Quilts

✓ Our best-selling online course is back and better than ever! APQS Longarm Certification Sponsored by Quilting Daily has been revised and updated. Not only will you learn how to make beautiful quilts, you’ll also gain skills to turn your passion into a paycheck with tips on how to run your own quilting business.

Picture this: it’s a summer evening just cool enough that you’re craving the comfort of a quilt—but the thought of anything heavy makes you break a sweat. Let’s explore some tricks for creating summer quilts that feel like a soft cloud on a warm breeze.

1 Fabrics First, say goodbye to heavy, suffocating fabrics! Lightweight cotton lawn, voile, or linen are like a breath of fresh air for your summer quilts as they let your skin breathe. Can’t you feel those chill vibes already? Soft and lightweight cotton lawn from Liberty Fabrics can make lovely summer quilts. 2 No Batting Ditch the batting. Yep, skipping the batting in your summer quilt will keep things light and airy—so you can stay cool even when the mercury rises. Plus, less bulk means more flexibility—making your quilt the perfect summer sidekick for picnics or beach days. Just quilt or tie the two layers together as usual. If you go this route, consider flannel for the backing for added coziness. Summer Picnic by Tricia Lynn Maloney 3 Flannel for Batting Speaking of flannel, you know how that cozy, fuzzy fabric feels on a chilly day. Well, imagine wrapping yourself up in that feeling on a summer night. Using flannel as batting in your summer quilt is like giving your quilt an extra layer of warmth without the weight. Flannel has some magical way of regulating temperature—so you won’t feel like you’re in a sauna. Be sure to pre-wash it as flannel tends to shrink more than your standard quilting cotton. Try a layer of flannel instead of batting in this easy-to-piece Waves Quilt. 4 Bamboo Batting Now, if you’re all about eco-friendliness, then bamboo batting is your go-to. It’s like a mini air conditioner for your quilt, keeping you comfy all night long. Plus, bamboo fibers are so soft—you’ll want to snuggle up under a quilt with this batting even on a hot summer’s night! 5 Silk Batting This batting is like sleeping on a cloud made of unicorn fluff! Not only will silk batting keep you cool when the temperature rises, but it also has this magical way of draping over your body like a gentle hug. It’s also hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking. 6 Wool Batting Want coziness without feeling like you’re under a giant pile of blankets? Look for lightweight wool batting. It has all the warmth and none of the bulk. It’s like snuggling up with fluffy sheep—minus the sheep. 7 Cotton Batting Picture this—light, breathable, and soft as a marshmallow. That’s what lightweight, low-loft cotton batting brings to the table. Like a nap in your favorite worn-out tee on a lazy Sunday morning, cotton is perfect for summer siestas! 8 Keep it Simple Who says quilting has to be complicated? Go for simple quilt designs with fewer seams and less dense quilting. Think of it like minimalist art—less is more! You’ll have a quilt as light as a feather and twice as cozy.

Large patches make a colorful Rainbow Riot

Whether you’re cuddling up with cotton, getting cozy with flannel, or feeling fancy with silk, you can whip up summer quilts that are as cool and breezy as a day at the beach.

Happy quilting!

*This article contains affiliate links that help us earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We’re grateful for your support!

Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter! Sign Up