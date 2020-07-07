Cool Tools for Longarm Quilters

When my kids were young, I planned our summer vacations around quilt shops I wanted to visit along the way. For me, the final destination wasn’t nearly as exciting as the hunt for new fabric, gadgets, and gizmos that I hadn’t seen at my local quilt shop. My husband was always a trooper, letting me leisurely browse while he patiently entertained the kids in the car for what must have felt like hours.

As they got older and they wised up to Mom’s ulterior motives, they packed “chapter books” to pass the time when we stopped for a shop. A “good” quilt shop stop lasted a chapter; a “great” quilt shop was a three-chapter page-turner!

Even though I can now browse around the world in my house robe and slippers, no computer monitor—even with 16 million colors—can ever duplicate the utter joy I feel as I stroke the silky bolts of fabric, drink in the vibrant colors of beautifully coordinated fat quarter bundles, flip through newly discovered books and patterns, and explore the notions wall. Take me to a quilt show where dozens of quilt shops vend together, and it’s my ticket to Disneyland!

Here are some favorite tools that have made my longarm quilting easier and more fun!

Needle Magnets

Domestic sewing machine needles have a flat side on the shank to make it align easily in the needle bar. However, most longarms use industrial needles with round shanks, so getting the needle properly aligned takes practice and good eyesight! For years I stuck a pin into the needle eye and used it as my guide to make sure the needle was in straight. While it does the job, there’s always a risk of damaging the needle eye.

Now I use handy needle magnets as my guide! The magnet’s flat side safely straddles the long groove on the needle’s front, and its length acts like a beacon to tell me if the needle is straight.

No more searching my pincushion for the straightest pin in the bunch!

Clover Thread Pic

Murphy’s Law dictates that for every white quilt you make, you will stitch at least three random red threads between the layers! I staked a claim on my grandma’s tiny size 14 crochet hook years ago and used it to snag those random threads and pull them out. But Clover has taken that trick to a new level with its Thread Pic.

Its teeny hook penetrates the fabric and snares threads without snagging on the batting or top fabric just like my grandma’s crochet hook.

But the real advantage is its flat handle!

My grandma’s round shaft makes it hard to hold and snare those wayward threads, but the Thread Pic allows me to easily twist and wiggle the tip to nab them.

Curved Tip Thread Snips

No quilter ever wants to accidentally cut a hole in a quilt—but the fear of doing it on a customer’s quilt can be petrifying! Every longarm quilter should own at least two curved tip thread snips—because they’re that helpful—and because your friends will tend to “borrow” them when you aren’t looking. There’s a reason why my snips sport a bright green ribbon!

With the quilt suspended between a longarm’s rollers, it’s tough to clip threads when you can’t easily push up from under the quilt.

With the curved tip I can snip my threads right next to the quilt but still be confident that when I squeeze the handle, I’m not cutting the quilt at the same time.

Pigma Micron Pens

I admit it—I’m a “ditch stitcher.” I really prefer the crisp, sharp edge that stitching in the ditch between design elements gives to my quilts. I think it helps my borders look straighter and my blocks truer. But I also confess that sometimes I wander a bit off target. Sometimes I choose invisible thread on a quilt with a large color palette, but more often I choose regular thread. So, on a red and white quilt, do I choose red thread or white? If I’m not spot-on with my stitching, either way I’ll look bad somewhere!

That’s where a Pigma Micron pen rescues me. I’d choose the white thread because I can color any white thread that sneaks up on to the red fabric to be red, but I can’t color red thread to be white!

Do you see my missed ditch?

How about now after I’ve colored it in?

They’re also helpful for making quilt labels, for camouflaging extra threads near tacking stitches, or even piecing threads that might peek out between seams. One word of caution: while these pens are waterproof, resist bleeding, and are fade and chemical-resistant, they aren’t recommended for fabrics that will be washed extensively. To help preserve the effect, I heat-set the marked areas.

Rubber-tipped Seam Ripper

How does that little ditty go again—“As ye sew, so shall ye rip”? Surely I’m not the only quilter who has put quilting stitches where they don’t belong! A seam ripper is indispensable for any quilter.

My favorite rippers have a rubber tip or handle end to help pull up and grab all those pesky little thread pieces still stuck in the quilt after a session of “unsewing.” Then a quick pass with a lint roller or a piece of painter’s tape nabs the stragglers

Fine Mist Spritzer

A longarm can move so quickly across the quilt that small domestic machine needles would break easily from the fabric’s pressure or cause skipped stitches. Longarms typically use much larger needles to prevent that. But that also means bigger needle holes are left behind after ripping out mistakes.

To help “heal” those needle holes, a fine mist spritzer provides just the right amount of moisture to allow the fabric to relax without soaking the quilt.

For stubborn holes, I simply rub my fingernail across them to coax them closed.

I can’t wait for vacation this year—who knows what fantastic treasures I’ll find during all those quilt shop stops while my husband snoozes in the car? One thing’s for sure—no matter where we go, I’m sure I’ll keep the economy rolling!

Dawn Cavanaugh is National Director of Education for American Professional Quilting Systems. Dawn’s Quilting the Quilt appears in every issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting. And don’t forget to sign up for our APQS Longarm Certification Summer 2020 Online Workshop! Dawn Cavanaugh will share 20 years worth of tips, tricks, and techniques for working with a longarm machine. Registration closes on 8/3/20.