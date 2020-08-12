Copyright and the Quilter | Podcast

Elizabeth Townsend Gard joins Tracy and Ginger on the show to discuss how copyright affects quilt making and design. For example, if you make a quilt using Disney fabric, can you sell the quilt? If you change a pattern slightly, are you infringing on copyright? Stay tuned to find out! Tracy and Ginger discuss the special English paper piecing projects they are working on. Then, in the Quiltspirations segment, Tracy and Ginger discuss the projects that have them drooling and grabbing for their credit cards. Stay Tuned

SUBSCRIBE:

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify

Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!

Welcome | Tracy and Ginger share what they are working on

Ginger’s Neighbor Asks her to Finish a Quilt

Tracy’s English Paper Piecing by Machine

Follow Tracy on Instagram – @SewSupportive

Open Studios | Elizabeth Townsend Gard

Dr. Elizabeth Townsend Gard

Professor of Law, Tulane University Law School

Greenbaum Fellow, Newcomb, Institute Tulane University, 2019-2020

Lepage Faculty Fellow, Tulane University A.B. Freeman School of Business

Host, Just Wanna Quilt Podcast

Director, Tulane Center for IP Law and Culture

Director, Copyright Research Lab @ Tulane Law School

Durationator Copyright System

Owner, Quilting Army Krewe, LLC

Just Wanna Quilt Website

Just Wanna Quilt Facebook Page

Just Wanna Quilt Facebook Group

Quiltspirations | Meg Healy

Style Revive with Meg Healy

Twilight Boo-levard! By Kimberbell

Shabby Fabrics

TALK TO US!

Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/

Email us: [email protected]

Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive

Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews