Copyright and the Quilter | Podcast

Elizabeth Townsend Gard joins Tracy and Ginger on the show to discuss how copyright affects quilt making and design. For example, if you make a quilt using Disney fabric, can you sell the quilt? If you change a pattern slightly, are you infringing on copyright? Stay tuned to find out! Tracy and Ginger discuss the special English paper piecing projects they are working on. Then, in the Quiltspirations segment, Tracy and Ginger discuss the projects that have them drooling and grabbing for their credit cards. Stay Tuned
Welcome | Tracy and Ginger share what they are working on
Ginger’s Neighbor Asks her to Finish a Quilt
Tracy’s English Paper Piecing by Machine
Follow Tracy on Instagram – @SewSupportive
Open Studios | Elizabeth Townsend Gard
Professor of Law, Tulane University Law School
Greenbaum Fellow, Newcomb, Institute Tulane University, 2019-2020
Lepage Faculty Fellow, Tulane University A.B. Freeman School of Business
Host, Just Wanna Quilt Podcast
Director, Tulane Center for IP Law and Culture
Director, Copyright Research Lab @ Tulane Law School
Owner, Quilting Army Krewe, LLC
Just Wanna Quilt Facebook Page
Just Wanna Quilt Facebook Group
Quiltspirations | Meg Healy
Twilight Boo-levard! By Kimberbell
