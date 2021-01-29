Countdown to QuiltCon

From where I stand on this frosty New England morning, there are just a few more weeks before the modern quilting event of the year… QuiltCon Together! I’m one of the lucky ones: I’ve attended QuiltCon each year since it premiered 2013. What first felt like a large regional show has blossomed into an event attended by modern quilt enthusiasts from around the world.

Each year, the show has grown in both size and reputation. Last year’s event was once again held in Austin, Texas and it was fun to revisit some of the amazing places around the convention center and relive some of my memories from that first show.

Every year QuiltCon Magazine provides a back-door view of the show and has wonderful photos of many of the quilts. I had a blast in 2020 playing “scavenger hunt” and photographing the quilters and quilts with the magazine.

But, just like everything else, this year’s QuiltCon is significantly impacted by the pandemic. However, I’ll venture to say, it just might be better in some ways. How, you ask?

Wider Access Since this is a virtual show, more people can attend and take part in the show than ever before. Register online for the price of a cup of coffee and bagel (ok, and maybe an orange juice!) and you can be a part of history.

Time Zones be Gone The show will be open for 24 hours a day from the morning of February 18-22. So whether you’re an Aussie or American, you can attend when it is convenient for you. Of course, there are some live events, but for the most part, the show will be open and available for all who register.

Interactive Workshops If you were lucky enough to nab a spot in a workshop, these will allow you to work at your own pace, with your own machine, and in your own space. You can sew in your jammies if you want!

Stories from Makers Hearing the back story of a quilt will be all part of the experience. The MQG has been working hard to record information about all of the quilts on display, and that will be a big part of the experience.

I was fortunate to sit down with Peter at last year’s show. He was a delight to interview.

As you’re getting ready for QuiltCon, you can revisit some of the events from years past.

Listen to my Interview with last year’s Best in Show winner, Peter Byrne, on the Quilt & Tell Podcast.

Handmade ribbons are a big part of the show! Each year, quilter Nicole Daksiewicz stiches more than 40 unique ribbons for the winners.

Set Your Alarm for the 2021 QuiltCon Award Ceremony for 8pm EST on Wednesday, February 17 so you can be there to cheer the winners and celebrate modern quilting along with your fellow quilters.

Yes, we’re all in this together – QuiltCon Together – and I for one can’t wait for this year’s event!

Best,

Vivika

Editor, QuiltCon Magazine

