Sashiko hand embroidery offers the ultimate hand-sewing experience. From the needle’s rhythmic rocking as you make the running stitch to the calming traditional white-on-blue color scheme, traditional Japanese sashiko is the hand stitching equivalent of meditating. And sashiko bead embroidery with the running stitch is a particularly fun way to play with the technique!

Traditional Japanese sashiko hand embroidery stitches.

I could do sashiko handwork forever. But let’s say you wanted to add a little spiace to your Japanese sashiko embroidery — kick it up a notch? Then you definitely want to combine sashiko hand embroidery patterns with bugle beads, adding sparkle and texture to your work.

The same embroidery pattern, done with bugle beads. Artwork and images by Nancy Eha.

Nancy Eha’s Top Tips

Creative embroidery expert and “Bead Queen” Nancy Eha has taught the sashiko bead embroidery with the running stitch method for years. She knows all the tricks to making bead embroidery patterns in the sashiko style using bugle beads. Read on to get her top three tips when it comes to trying this technique yourself!

1 Successful sashiko stitching depends on evenly spaced running stitches, with slightly longer stitches on the right side (top) of the fabric than the ones below. Therefore, you need to leave a space between the bugle beads on the right side of the fabric ½ to 1/3 of the length of the bugle bead. After a few stitches, stand back and look at your work; if the hand stitches look like one continuous line, remove the beads and re-stitch using a longer space between. 2 You will need to vary the space between the beads in some places, especially at corners and where several beads radiate outward from a point on the pattern. You don’t want the beads to touch each other. 3 Intersections of the designs need to be left open to stay true to the sashiko style. Bugle beads should not cross the intersections of lines on the pattern.

Detail of the 3-D dragonfly and sashiko stitching on the Japanese scroll you will create with Nancy Eha.

Time to Start Stitchin’

As you can see, earning sashiko bead embroidery with the running stitch is great for quilters who want to add a personal touch to their projects. By learning to combine beading with hand embroidery stitches, you can add interest to your fiber art, create embellishments, make 3D motifs, and sew much more!