Shopping Cart

Shopping Cart

No products in the cart.

SUBSCRIBE
Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Shopping Cart

No products in the cart.

Advanced Search
New Year, New $5 Patterns > >
ARTICLES Articles 2 min read

Using the Seed Stitch: Creative Embroidery in Quilting

Vivika DeNegre
0 Comments
using the seed stitch for creative embroidery in quilting
New Workshop! Join Catherine Redford in the brand-new online workshop Free-Motion Quilting: Fillers, Feathers, and Beyond!. Save your seat, the workshop begins January 16, 2024.

No matter how fancy your current sewing machine, no matter whether you make tiny quilts or wall-sized ones, chances are, your first experience with needle and thread was hand sewing. So we decided to embrace the nostalgia and dive into different types of creative embroidery in quilting! To start, we’re looking at using the seed stitch — a true classic.

In the February/March 2015 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine, Jane Dávila explored a variety of machine and hand stitches and stitching techniques — including the seed stitch. She also provided tons of ideas about where, when, and how to deploy certain stitches for outstanding results.

In Gerrie Congdon’s piece, Fiesta, featured in the Feb./March 2015 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine, she uses the seed stitch to create lines, movement, and texture.

“Stitch and the paths that are created when the thread travels across the surface are powerful tools in a fiber artist’s toolbox,” writes Jane. “Through them we have the ability to direct a viewer’s eye, to create a compelling focal point, to draw attention toward or deflect attention from a particular element or space on a piece, and to create a texture that is at once visual and physical, that can be seen and felt.”

Subscribe to Quilting Arts Magazine for more great patterns, inspiration, projects, and articles like this one!

Subscribe

Using the Seed Stitch with Jane Dávila

The seed stitch is perhaps the most simple and versatile of hand embroidery stitches. Read on to learn how to do it!

1

Starting on the back of a piece, either bury the tail of the thread between the layers of fabric or use a small knot to secure the end.

2

Come up through the front of the piece.

3

Take a small stitch and repeat.

4

Finish by taking a backstitch on the reverse of the piece, tying a knot, or weaving the thread end between the layers of the front and back to hide it.

using the seed stitch for creative embroidery in quilting
Hand sewing the seed stitch couldn’t be easier.

Jane’s Top Tips for Using the Seed Stitch

Here are some of Jane’s tips for using the seed stitch in your artwork:

Change the length of the seed stitches as you approach a focal point to create a sense of depth or perspective.

Vary the value of the colors of threads used for an ombré effect.

Arrange all of the stitches in the same direction for a strong path of movement

Draw attention to a focal point by changing the thread color to a deeper, more saturated color as you near the area

How Will You Use the Seed Stitch?

It’s easy to see why the seed stitch is one of the more popular ways to use creative embroidery in quilting. It’s oh-sew simple and looks amazing! If want more inspiration from Jane, be sure to get your copy of the February/March 2015 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine today — or better yet, subscribe to Quilting Arts Magazine! And if you decide to try using the seed stitch in a quilt, be sure to share the results with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.

Best,

Vivika DeNegre

Join the Conversation!

Editor's Picks


The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler

Why Get a Quilt Appraised? Answers from an Expert
by Vivika DeNegre
Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates

A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily
sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen

Color Play! with Gigi Levsen
by Quilting Daily
how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman

Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily

Crafting as Stress Relief
by Gigi Levsen
how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily

Register