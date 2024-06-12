Curved & Crazy: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4409
Sara Gallegos loves a Pickle Dish design, and decided to get “crazy” with it! This episode features two methods for creating crazy pieced fabric, and then how to cut and sew that fabric for the curved patchwork of the quilt block. Next, we’ll investigate thread options for the decorative stitching that defines crazy quilting, and hear a few tips for working with heavier threads on your machine.
Tools Used in This Episode
Fabric glue
Fabric folding pen from Clover
AccuQuilt GO! Big Crazy Quilt-10″ Finished Die
Stiletto
Sewing stars foot from PFAFF
Topstitching needle
12-weight thread
Tools Used Throughout the Series
Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF
Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut
Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio
Batting
Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Published In
You’ll find Curved & Crazy in the Fall 2024 issue of Love of Quilting, or find all the patterns in the 4400 series eBooklet!
