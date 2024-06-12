Shopping Cart

ARTICLES

Curved & Crazy: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4409

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments
Print Magazine Clearance Sale! Get past print issues while you can. Stock up on favorites magazines before they are out of stock forever!

Sara Gallegos loves a Pickle Dish design, and decided to get “crazy” with it! This episode features two methods for creating crazy pieced fabric, and then how to cut and sew that fabric for the curved patchwork of the quilt block. Next, we’ll investigate thread options for the decorative stitching that defines crazy quilting, and hear a few tips for working with heavier threads on your machine. 

Tools Used in This Episode

Fabric glue 

Fabric folding pen from Clover 

AccuQuilt GO! Big Crazy Quilt-10″ Finished Die 

Stiletto 

Sewing stars foot from PFAFF

Topstitching needle 

12-weight thread 

Tools Used Throughout the Series

Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

You’ll find Curved & Crazy in the Fall 2024 issue of Love of Quilting, or find all the patterns in the 4400 series eBooklet!

