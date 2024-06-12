Curved & Crazy: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4409

✓ Print Magazine Clearance Sale! Get past print issues while you can. Stock up on favorites magazines before they are out of stock forever!

Sara Gallegos loves a Pickle Dish design, and decided to get “crazy” with it! This episode features two methods for creating crazy pieced fabric, and then how to cut and sew that fabric for the curved patchwork of the quilt block. Next, we’ll investigate thread options for the decorative stitching that defines crazy quilting, and hear a few tips for working with heavier threads on your machine.

✓ Fabric glue ✓ Fabric folding pen from Clover ✓ AccuQuilt GO! Big Crazy Quilt-10″ Finished Die ✓ Stiletto ✓ Sewing stars foot from PFAFF ✓ Topstitching needle ✓ 12-weight thread

Batting

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

You’ll find Curved & Crazy in the Fall 2024 issue of Love of Quilting, or find all the patterns in the 4400 series eBooklet!

From our Shop

