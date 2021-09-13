Design With Me!: Creating Custom Quilting Fabric from a Child’s Artwork

|Sponsored| When a child receives their very own quilt, they’ll light up. If they helped pick the fabrics or even sew the quilt, they are usually so, so proud of themselves. Now, if they design the fabric—there is nothing more special.

There are many creative ways to incorporate a child’s artwork into a quilt or patchwork project, and quilters have tried them all!

If you want yardage, the single best option is Spoonflower. It’s easy to upload your imagery, and you can create repeats or panels, print on their Petal Signature ™ Cotton, or try out minky or voile, you can order a swatch or a fat quarter or—if you’re really ambitious—up to 120 yards of fabric!

There is something so special about a child seeing their artwork in a quilt! Here, Huck explains his drawing of the Grand Canyon in the Spoonflower custom-printed fabric.

Sarah Erickson, our Web Producer at Quilting Daily, recently uploaded her son Huck’s artwork to Spoonflower to create a really special quilt for Huck’s new room. It turned out to be really simple to do, and Huck loved his quilt.

Sarah said that working with Huck on his drawing, and then ordering the fabric, was a fun bonding experience—a true mother-son moment that she’s glad she had the chance to do! The quilt itself is fun, but the memory is the real heirloom!

Sarah treasured working with Huck on his drawing, and then creating and using the fabric.

There are 3 basic stages: getting kid-powered inspiration, creating custom fabric with Spoonflower, and making the quilt. Sarah shows you the process in these three videos.

Design With Me: Inspired to Create

Design With Me: Creating Custom Fabric

Design with Me: Get Started Quilting

Fabric shown in certificate designed by Theodesign.

Our friends at Spoonflower are powering the creative economy and they’re inviting you to join in! Every Monday from October 11 – November 29, Spoonflower will be gifting one lucky winner $125 Spoonflower Creativity Allowance (valid on Spoonflower.com). Use our “Design with Me” series as inspiration and put your allowance towards turning your child’s art into a custom quilt or you can print your own drawing to make a throw pillow or tea towel!

And we want to see your artwork! Get creative and share your Spoonflower works of art on your Instagram Page using hashtag #SpoonflowerDesignwithMe. Both Quilting Daily and Spoonflower will be selecting their favorite submissions to showcase on the Fons & Porter Instagram page the week of December 20th, so be sure to check in!

Here’s how to enter to win:

1. Follow @fonsandporter and @Spoonflower on Instagram.

2. “Like” that week’s Design with Me post.

3. Comment telling us how you’d use your Spoonflower Creativity Allowance!

Golden Peak Media will be choosing one entry a week from October 11 to November 29 posted to https://www.quiltingdaily.com/design-with-me/. The giveaway will run through November 29, 2021 at 11:59 PM ET. Open to US and Canadian residents only, void where prohibited. Must be 18 years or older to win. Giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram.

More Resources

Spoonflower has lots of resources that can help you create your custom fabric. Here are just a few!

And join us for a special Zoom Event!

For even more information, be sure to join us for a free Zoom session on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Noon Mountain time with Quilt & Tell hosts Tracy Mooney and Ginger Sheehy Tatic, and special guests Kadie Nugent and Alexa Wilde from Spoonflower. You can ask questions about digitizing and uploading, show your fabric, and discuss ideas on what to make with the fabric.

Come join the fun! Register HERE.

Looking for a pattern to pair with your child's artwork? We've got you covered!

