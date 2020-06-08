A Designer’s Viewpoint on a Selection of Manly Quilts

In honor of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21 we’re paying homage to the men in our lives and taking a deep dive into quilts that would traditionally be described as masculine. With the help of designer, Scott Hansen, this post that originally published in June of 2019 features an array of manly quilts as well as our Quilts for Men Pattern Collection.

What makes a quilt feminine or masculine, or, a ‘manly quilt?’ What determines the mood or tone of a quilt? I would argue that it is mostly in the eye of the beholder—but—there do seem to be some common themes that we generally recognize as ‘masculine’ in quilting. I notice first of all the colorways tend more toward browns, blacks, and earth tones overall. I also notice that often there are fewer prints featured—fabrics tend to be solids or tone-on-tones that read as solids. Designs seem to be a little cleaner and simpler as well—though this has more variation than the color choices. I don’t subscribe to traditional gender themes as a rule—so the quilts featured here are just suggestions we think fit a ‘masculine’ bill. Designer Scott Hansen weighs on some quilts included in our quilts for men pattern bundle. He agrees that color plays a big role—so try these quilts in a number of palettes to fit them to any personality!

Scott with bolts of his fabric line, “Tie One On” for Banyan Batiks | Photo courtesy of the artist

Hey there, Scott Hansen here from Blue Nickel Studios, dropping in to say howdy and spend a little time with y’all. My new design, “Sunset Boulevard” will be in the September/October 2019 issue of Quiltmaker featuring my latest line from Banyan Batiks, Ocean Park. I hope you will enjoy both the quilt and the line as much as I do! Quiltmaker editor, Tracy Mooney, asked if I would like to review their Manly Man bundle of patterns (my name for it, find this bundle under ‘Quilts for Men’), and I readily agreed! So here we go, let’s talk about these quilts!

“Hudson Square” • Tricia Patterson

Hudson Square

This quilt is by far my favorite, I love the bold contrast between the charcoal and the white. Designed by Tricia Patterson, I can easily see this done in more than two colors as well as in prints.

“Grids Rock” • Debbie Grifka

Grids Rock

This quilt by Debbie Grifka is my second favorite in this group. Not sure I would do it with a white background—just because I am terrible at keeping whites spotless. I do like the white, but not sure I could work with it.

“Ride West” • Pam Boswell

Ride West

This traditional pattern by Pam Boswell is intriguing and I dig the Railroad border. I always like a red, white, and blue quilt. (But I have yet to finish one!)

A selection of quilts by Scott Hansen | Photos courtesy of the artist

It’s been nice chatting with you about quilts today! Stop by my blog and check out my Instagram to see more of what I do around the Blue Nickel Studios and beyond!

Check out the great pattern bundle geared toward men—just in time for Father’s Day—for more great inspiration for manly quilts! Sew long, Katie

Pin 3 Share 127 Shares