Patchwork quilting may one of the most American art forms that exists, the rise of cotton fabrics linked so intrinsically with the founding days of the country. Various American communities have adopted and adapted the art form to suit the resources they had on hand, or the stories they had to tell. You can recognize the work from an Amish woman’s hands at 20 paces, and an appliquéd breadfruit design is unmistakably Hawaiian. The Gee’s Bend quilts are surely distinct to that tiny town in Alabama, and the quilts from the Oregon Trail tell a migration story that’s hard to miss. And let’s not forget about Diamond-Pieced Native American Star Quilts!

As Seen on Quilting Arts TV Series 3000

Teresa Duryea Wong, a quilter and historian, recently joined us on Quilting Arts TV for the filming of the 3000 series. (Available on public television in early November 2023 — check your local listings for air times — or stream the entire series through Quilting Daily TV starting October 17, 2023!) On episode 3013, Beauty All ‘Round, she highlighted Native American Star quilts, particularly several from quiltmakers in the Lakota and Assiniboine communities.

Quilter, lecturer, historian, collector, author—Teresa Duryea Wong (right) simply loves to bring quilt stories to light. She joins Susan Brubaker Knapp on the 3000 series of Quilting Arts TV to share a few Star quilts from various collections.

The design, which uses 45-degree diamonds pieced to create a central, 8-pointed star, goes by different names in other communities. It’s commonly called Star of Bethlehem in the Northeast and the Great Lakes region, and it’s most often referred to as a Lone Star quilt in the south (hey there, Texans!), but as Teresa explains, in Native American communities ranging from the Southwestern mesas to the Northern plains, it’s often simply called a Star quilt.

The History of Diamond-Pieced Native American Star Quilts

Not always a happy story, patchwork and quilting traditions were often forced on the Native American girls and women who attended compulsive boarding schools or were confined to asylums. (Read about the extraordinary completion of an ancestral quilt, started by a Potawatomi maker and finished generations later!)

The Star quilt is immortalized as part of Plains Indians culture in Dale Claude Lamphere’s sculpture, Dignity of Earth and Sky, in South Dakota. Photo by TravelSouthDakota.

But art has a way of finding its place, regardless of its start. In particular, that radiating, 8-pointed star design struck a chord with a people who deeply valued ‘Star Knowledge.’ Today, Star quilts are such a central and celebrated expression of culture for Indigenous peoples of the Great Plains and Canadian Prairies, that the famed statue Dignity of Earth and Sky in South Dakota features a billowing Star quilt. If you’d like to learn more about Star quilts and other Native American quilts, I highly recommend you check out Teresa Duryea Wong’s book, Sewing & Survival: Native American Quilts.

Make Your Own Star Quilt

And if you’re inspired to make your own Star quilt—whether you call in a Lone Star, Star of Bethlehem, Morning Star, or simply Star quilt—we have a few tips for you, as well as some patterns to get you started! Diamond-pieced, 8-pointed star quilts are dramatic, yes, but they are considered challenging because of the unusual angles, set-in seams, bias edges, and the need to slightly off-set the diamond tips.

Set-in seams often require marking starting/stopping points on a seam, sewing from point to point, and then twisting the patch out of the way to sew the other seam. Tricky… but kind of fun, too.

One of our preferred techniques simplifies the diamond piecing: creating 45-degree bands helps you work-around those bias edges, but that only works if you have strips and can make color placement trickier. It generally has a little more fabric waste, a trade-off many consider worth it! Sewing each diamond shape to another is the traditional method, one that Teresa shows on the episode.

This technique allows you to use up scraps, is generally less wasteful, and allows you to be very precise about color placement. The drawback? Bias edges are everywhere, you need to carefully mark each diamond shape for off-set seams, and (You can work from home-made templates or even cut diamonds from a standard ruler with 45-degree markings, but for a shape like this, I personally advocate buying a specialty ruler).

On episode 3013 of Quilting Arts TV, Teresa shows the traditional technique of piecing individual diamonds, which requires care and planning, but allows a lot more creative control.

Check Out This Helpful Video

And here’s an extra tip for you! Use a quarter-inch strip of tape on the bed of your sewing machine to ‘off-set’ the diamonds. This will make achieving that correct quarter-inch seam a LOT easier!

Use a strip of quarter-inch tape to ensure your diamonds are correctly aligned. Such a simple and effective trick!

Stitch These Quilts

As for quilt patterns that feature this style of star, here are four options we have on our site.

Shooting Stars by Debra Finan

For a smaller 8-pointed star that’s repeated in a sampler-style layout, check out Shooting Stars. It’s a larger quilt (65-3/4″ x 85″), but each block is only 12” square, so it can easily be scaled. It’s pre-cut friendly because it uses 2-1/2” strips (aka, Jelly Rolls), and even has a video showing you the construction techniques.

Shooting Stars is an 8-pointed diamond-piced star no an achievable scale—a 12” block.

Fresh Grapes by Scott Flanagan

Fresh Grapes is a 74” x 74” quilt with a central 8-pointed diamond-pieced star that’s framed by another ring of diamond star points. This stunner uses 2-1/2” strips, and—get this—completely side-steps set-in seams. Thank you, designer Scott Flanagan!

Fresh Grapes adds an extra round of diamond-pieced points, but has some simplification built in!

Blue Corn Moon by Judy Martin

Blue Corn Moon originally published in the September/October 2018 issue of Quiltmaker magazine, measures 45-3/4″ x 45-3/4”. It also side-steps set-in seams, but some might consider it a bit more challenging because of the careful color placement. The pattern also includes a suggested quilting motif, and a glimpse into designer Judy Martin’s book Singular Stars, showing a few of her other stunning star designs as well as sharing insight into her inspiration.

Blue Corn Moon may be smaller, but the color placement takes careful consideration…And adds to the beauty!

Rolling Lone Star by Sherri Bain Driver

If you want something stunning and traditional, and you’d welcome a bit of a challenge, Sherri Bain Driver’s Rolling Lone Star could be the quilt for you! It’s a larger design—72-1/4″ x 72-1/4″—and has careful color placement, in-set seams with (yes) pieced squares, mitered borders, and—if that’s not complex enough for you—the option for a string-pieced inner border.

This design is next level. A demanding quilt, the showstopping results are worth the challenge!

Regardless of where you live or the traditions you were raised with, embrace the stars! Piece your own community with needle and thread! What do you think of these Diamond-Pieced Star Quilts? Have you stitch anything similar? Share your stories and creations with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.